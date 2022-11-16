Anna Zuckerman Luxury AZL Makes  Personal Appearance to Promote Sustainable Luxury Jewelry in Dallas

The exclusive invitation-only event will be held Thursday, November 17, from 5 PM to 9 PM at a private home in Preston Hollow.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Zuckerman of AZL, the statement fashion jewelry house for environmentally-conscious consumers, brings her big, bold looks to Big D for a private shopping event sponsored by Danielle Foster, founder, and owner of byGemGirl.

The two owners share a common philosophy centered around creating a more circular economy for fashion and jewelry. The exclusive invitation-only event will be held Thursday, November 17, from 5 PM to 9 PM at a private home in Preston Hollow. The shopping event features a personal appearance by Anna Zuckerman with her AZL line, designer handbag resale, and fine jewelry from byGemGirl.

AZL gained favor with celebrities, brides, social influencers, and everyday consumers looking for sustainable wearables. The AZL line is crafted in sterling silver and attributes the authentic gem-like appearance to a proprietary patented nanotechnology called Diamond Coated Crystalline applied to synthetic gems. AZL is assembled in the USA, from tiaras to tennis bracelets, with most pieces selling under $200.

Dallas native Danielle Foster, GIA G.G., G.P. (Gemological Institute of America, Graduate Gemology, Graduate Pearls diplomas), owner and founder of byGemGirl, graduated from Highland Park High School and is a former Dallas Symphony Debutante. Her love of fashion, gemstones, and sustainable innovation led to the birth of byGemGirl, a sustainably-conscious jewelry design house, in 2020. Danielle and her byGemGirl team use their global network to source, reuse, and repurpose diamonds, gems, and metals whenever possible to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces with as little environmental impact as possible. The process is cost-effective for clients and saves the earth’s natural resources.

