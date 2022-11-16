Christmas Forever features Jason Crabb and Unspoken; Mickey Bell and Iveth Luna Join For An Evening of Holiday Joy

Jason Crabb and Unspoken Announce Christmas Forever Tour Mickey Bell and Iveth Luna Join For An Evening of Holiday Joy! Jason Crabb Unspoken

The sounds of Christmas joy will echo throughout the holiday season as Jason Crabb and Unspoken embark on Christmas Forever: An Evening of Holiday Tour

Christmas is my favorite time of year! I can't wait to celebrate the birth of Jesus with Unspoken, Mickey Bell, and Iveth Luna - and all of you.” — Jason Crabb