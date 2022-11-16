Submit Release
First 5 California Announces Community Schools Partnership Program Grant Application Webinar

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community members are invited to join CDE, First 5 California, DIALEE and CCRC on Thursday, November 17, 2022, starting at 12:00pm for an application webinar on the California Community Schools Partnership Program: Planning Grant. The application webinar is tailored towards Early Childhood Education (ECE) practitioners, and will review the application and discuss how ECE providers can participate in the CCSPP.

Register here for the November 17, 2022 application webinar.

About the California Community Schools Partnership Program

The California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP) supports schools’ efforts to partner with community agencies and local government to align community resources to improve student outcomes. These partnerships provide an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement.
Community school strategies can be an effective approach to mitigate the academic and social impacts of emergencies that affect local communities, improve school responsiveness to student and family needs, and to organize school and community resources to address barriers to learning. Community schools often include four evidence-informed programmatic features, which are aligned and integrated into high-quality, rigorous teaching and learning practices and environments:

● Integrated support services;
● Family and community engagement;
● Collaborative leadership and practices for educators and administrators; and
● Extended learning time and opportunities.

In 2021, the California legislature passed the California Community Schools Partnership Act (California Education Code 8900-8902). In 2022, the legislature expanded the program by adding funds and extending the program to 2031.

California Community Schools Framework

Beyond the four programmatic features, the State Board of Education approved the California Community Schools Framework (DOCX) at their January 2022 meeting which provides some background on this opportunity. The Framework drives both the design for and implementation strategies of the CCSPP.

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

Oscar Ramirez
First 5 California
+1 916-263-0666
email us here

