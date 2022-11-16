Mr FC Gold, Naty Borda, Leysong - Let Things Flow

As award winners of the Shock Colombia and Tunecore Latino contest, Soundwave Label discovers Naty Borda and Leysong on Instagram and features Let Things Flow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As award winners of the Shock Colombia and Tunecore Latino contest, Soundwave Label USA discovered these two Colombian artists with a bright future on Instagram. Mr FC Gold features Naty Borda and Leysong with the single “Let things flow”.

“With this great production in English and Spanish we seek to do something different in a sexy and romantic environment. A guy who wants to be with a girl he saw on Instagram, but she is hesitant to be with him because she just got out of a relationship and doesn't feel ready. She likes him, but she just wants to let things flow between the two of them” says Mr FC Gold.

Who is Leysong?

San Vicente, Quibdó in Colombia saw him be born, and a midwife welcomed him into the world. He grew up between guitar harmonies and bohemian songs. He is a Colombian singer and producer who creates romantic and seductive environments. He almost always plays Dance Hall, sometimes Afrobeats and his unique exotic Rhythm. He is also a music lover who sees the world through rhythms, chords and melodies.

“In this song you will be able to enjoy the new narrative forms of romance in music, with a very global vibe and lyrical content designed for those people who are beginning to meet through social networks” says Leysong

Who is Naty Borda?

Naty Borda is a pop singer, born in Bogotá, Colombia. Her musical project as a solo artist started in 2021, and she considers music a mean of catharsis.

“Sitting down to compose, connects me with myself, makes me genuinely happy. When writing the chorus of this song I wanted to show another part of me as a composer, it was the opportunity to talk about a lighter topic and with which many can feel identified while dancing. I loved the team and the professionalism with which each of the issues that were part of the pre-production of the song were addressed.” Says Naty Borda

With this project, Soundwave Label bets on two new Colombian artists and continues to support the LatinX talent internationally.

Spanish

Como ganadores de la convocatoria de la revista Shock Colombia y Tunecore Latino Soundwave Label USA descubre a dos artistas Colombianos con un futuro brillante en Instagram. Mr FC Gold presenta a Naty Borda y Leysong con el sencillo “Let things flow”

“Con esta gran producción en Ingles y Español buscamos hacer algo diferente, un ambiente sexy y romántico. Un chico que quiere estar con una chica que vio en el Instagram, pero ella se encuentra indecisa porque acaba de salir de una relación y no se siente lista. A ella le gusta el pero solo quiere dejar que las cosas fluyan entre ellos dos” dice Mr FC Gold.

Quien es Leysong?

San Vicente Quibdó en Colombia vió nacer a Leysong y una partera le dió la bienvenida al mundo. Creció entre armonías de guitarra y canciones bohemias. Es un cantante y productor Colombiano que crea ambientes románticos y seductores. Casi siempre Dance Hall, a veces Afrobeats y Ritmo exóticos. Un melómano que ve el mundo por medio de ritmos, acordes y melodías.

“En esta canción podran disfrutar de las nuevas formas narrativas del romance en la música, con una vibra muy global y un contenido lirico pensado para esas personas que estan empezando a conocerse por medio de las redes sociales” dice Leysong

Quien es Naty Borda?

Naty Borda es una cantante pop, nacida en Bogotá, Colombia. Su proyecto musical como solista nació en el 2021 y considera la música como un medio de catarsis.

“Sentarme a componer, me conecta conmigo misma, me hace genuinamente feliz. Al escribir el coro de la canción quise mostrar otra parte de mi como compositora, fue la oportunidad para hablar sobre un tema más ligero y con el que muchos pueden sentirse identificados mientras bailan. Me encantó el equipo de trabajo y el profesionalismo con el que se abordaron cada uno de los temas que hacían parte de la pre-producción de la canción.” Dice Naty Borda

Con este Proyecto, Soundwave Label le apuesta a apoyar el talento LatinX a nivel internacional con estos dos artistas Colombianos.



Soundwave Label, LLC

www.soundwavelabel.com

@mrfcgold

@ley_song

@natybordaartist