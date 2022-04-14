Soundwave Label Enters An Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement To Represent Electronic Latin Artist Mr Fc Gold

Soundwave Label, a global music publisher marketing and entertainment company, today announced an exclusive global publishing deal to represent Mr Fc Gold

This is one of our best signings so far. We are reviewing a numerous amount of venues requesting info for presentations and tour dates in places like Tulum, Ibiza, Miami and Cabo. We are very pleased” — David Higinio Owner and Founder of Soundwave Label and Originsfilms.tv

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Music Publishing Group Soundwave Label, LLC a global music publisher, marketing and entertainment company today announced an exclusive global publishing deal to represent Electronic Artist Mr Fc Gold. The agreement builds upon Soundwave Label’s goal to continue its strategic initiative to acquire and actively manage new artist brands and talent.

The artist exclusive agreement includes the distribution of digital content of songs, albums, music, lyrics, IP, blogs, endorsements, articles, an autobiography book and a multimillion film production with Originsfilms.tv

Soundwave Label projects to not only capitalize with online streamings, but also to generate high revenues with the sales of the Mr Fc Gold's NFT’s (Non Tangible Tokens) and merchandise. Soundwave executives believe this trend will prove a transformative shape of the future in the music industry.

With his most recent singles, Bebe, Cumbia Amazonica and #Sundayfunday, Mr Fc Gold has gained notoriety in many countries worldwide and is quickly reaching a Global Audience. Mr Fc Gold is considered a talented LatinX Artist who will continue to experiment with his origins and entertain a wide majority of people around the world. Currently, Mr Fc Gold is working on his latest work "El Gol" which will be officially released for the 2022 World Cup.

As one of America's most promising Electronic Latin Music Artists, Mr Fc Gold takes a wide variety of Latin sounds along with elements of Electronic Music to produce an eclectic mix of autochthonous and diverse sounds. What makes Mr Fc Gold unique is his search to look to achieve unique sonorities typical and atypical of the popular Electronic Music genre by implementing eclectic roots of its Latin Culture into it.

Mr Fc Gold’s musical inspiration comes from his early influence of Daft Punk, Manu Chao, Paul Oakenfold, Jamiroquai, Paul Van Dyk, The Gotham Project, Tiesto and the Thievery Corporation.

Mr Fc Gold has also been involved in the Composition, Lyrics and Video Production along with Soundwave Label executives and Latin Music Composer Sebastian Celis. In working together, Soundwave Label is negotiating a partnership with one of the largest publishers of digital contents in Latin America to collaborate and increase distribution.

For interviews, presentations, booking and further info email:

Contact@soundwavelabel.com

www.soundwavelabel.com

IG:Mrfcgold

Cumbia Amazonica - Mr Fc Gold