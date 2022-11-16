Submit Release
WA Family Resource Center Program Grant

This grant opportunity is available for organizations to provide new services in order to meet the statutory requirements of a family resource center, as defined in RCW 43.216.010; to increase capacity or enhance service provision at current family resource centers, including but not limited to direct staffing and administrative costs; and to conduct data collection, evaluation, and continuous quality improvement activities.

Applications due: 12/15/2022

