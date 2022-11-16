WA Family Resource Center Program Grant

This grant opportunity is available for organizations to provide new services in order to meet the statutory requirements of a family resource center, as defined in RCW 43.216.010; to increase capacity or enhance service provision at current family resource centers, including but not limited to direct staffing and administrative costs; and to conduct data collection, evaluation, and continuous quality improvement activities.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.