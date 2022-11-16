TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS BEGIN FOR THE TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC “INDUSTRY AWARDS”
Presentations to be made at TCMA’s 2023 Texas Country Music Summit
The Texas Country Music ‘Industry Awards’ is to recognize those that work hard behind the scenes to make an effective impact on today’s Texas music.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES
— Richard Wilson, TCMA Executive Vice President
The Texas Country Music Association announced today that on Friday, November 4th they will release nomination ballots for the official Texas Country Music “Industry Awards”.
The Texas Country Music Industry Awards is presented by the Texas Country Music Association and include award categories that are not represented in the annual Texas Country Music Awards. “The Texas Country Music ‘Industry Awards’ is to recognize those that work hard behind the scenes to make an effective impact on today’s Texas music,” says TCMA Executive Vice President Richard Wilson, “There are so many moving parts to making music that the general public hears on radio or streaming outlets. These are individuals and businesses that TCMA, as the supporting organization for the Texas Country Music industry, must honor.”
The Texas Country Music “Industry Awards” nominations will be accepted only from Members of the Texas Country Music Association. Anyone who is an active Member of TCMA will be invited to place nominations. If you are not a TCMA Member, you can join at www.texascountrymusic.org and then make your nominations. Nominees and winners do not have to be a member of the Texas Country Music Association.
The nomination round begins November 4, 2022 and will conclude January 15, 2023. The top 5 finalists in each award category will be announced by February 1, 2023, at which time final round Voting begins, and will conclude on April 15. 2023
Winners in each category will be announced at the 2023 Texas Country Music Summit in the Summer of 2023 at a location and on a date to be determined.
The 27 Texas Country Music Industry Award categories include:
• Artist Manager of the Year
• Tour Manager of the Year
• Radio Promoter of the Year
• Publicist of the Year
• Social Media Manager of the Year
• Recording Studio of the Year
• Record Producer of the Year
• Sound Recording Engineer of the Year (Studio)
• Booking Agent of the Year
• Booking Agency of the Year
• Venue Talent Buyer of the Year
• Music Video of the Year
• Videographer of the Year
• Photographer of the Year
• Radio Station of the Year (Final Results Separated in Small, Medium and Large Markets)
• Radio Program Director of the Year (Final Results Separated in Small, Medium and Large Markets)
• Live Sound Engineer of the Year (Touring Band)
• Live Sound Engineer of the Year (Venue)
• Music Festival of the Year
• Charitable Music Event of the Year
• Texas Country Podcast of the Year
• Texas Country Digital or Print Media Outlet of the Year
• Texas Country Syndicated Radio Show of the Year
• Best Band Merchandise of the Year
• Digital Distribution Platform of the Year
• Music Teacher of the Year
• Music School of the Year
According to Linda Wilson, President of the Texas Country Music Association, the Texas Country Music Summit, and Texas Country Music Industry Awards will be different than any other type of music conference. “We’ve designed this Summit to be educational and informative with our primary focus on listening to the needs of those in the industry. We will be interacting with each other prior to the event to determine issues that need to be addressed, then bring in industry pros who are Texas Country Music industry stakeholders to provide direction and possible solutions. We want to know the needs of the artists and those making, playing, and supporting the music, and we will have panel participation from those in the Texas Country Music industry to provide their expertise at the conference. It will not include companies whose primary goal in participating is to ‘sell’ their services but will include individuals who are on-the-ground in the industry here.”
If you are interested in serving on the Texas Country Music Summit panel for your industry group, and are an active member of the Texas Country Music Association, please complete the application form at https://texascountrymusicassociation.org/summitpanel/ or email Linda Wilson at tcma@texascountrymusicassociation.org.
More details about the Texas Country Music Summit and Texas Country Music “Industry Awards’” presentation will be available at a later date.
For more information on the Texas Country Music Association, visit www.texascountrymusic.org.
