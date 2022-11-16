TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS BEGIN FOR THE TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC “INDUSTRY AWARDS”

About

The Texas Country Music Association the premier trade association dedicated to the promotion and support of both established and new Country Music Artists from and performing in Texas. The TCMA's goal is to aid in the success of not only artists, but also professionals, businesses and individuals who work diligently behind the scenes to make it all happen. By building relationships between music industry professionals, individuals and businesses, the TCMA vision is to be the most effective resource for the industry, while expanding Country Music -- a genre which is not only in and about Texas, but transcends from shore to shore and around the world. Visit our website and join today! www.texascountrymusic.org

