Veytec Awarded USA Central Region CX Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- At Cisco Partner Summit 2022, Veytec was honored with FY22 Central Region CX Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership, and best practice as a Cisco business partner in the Americas. Patrick Henson accepted the award on behalf of the company, which was recognized for its CX practice’s unique sales, go-to-market approach, and innovation. Veytec was one of only three partners in the United States to win this award. Previously, Veytec won the FY22 Florida CX Partner of the Year with Cisco.
“Veytec is proud to be a Cisco Partner and equally proud to be named a FY22 Central Region CX Partner of the Year. We couldn’t have earned this without our commitment to engagement, outstanding execution, and advocacy of Cisco with our customers. We wouldn’t be here without the support of our customers and partners, so thank you for being a part of our success,” said Patrick Henson, Vice President of Operations at Veytec.
Cisco Partner Summit Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets internationally. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theater executives.
ABOUT VEYTEC
Veytec is an Orlando, FL-based leading provider of networking solutions in Central Florida to businesses and state and local governments. Veytec provides comprehensive security, collaboration, networking, storage, and data center solutions that optimize how clients communicate and conduct business. A previous Cisco Partner of the Year, Veytec has over 40 years of expertise in helping organizations solve their most complex challenges. Veytec is currently one of only 28 US Cisco Partners to reach the demanding Advanced Customer Experience Specialization requirements.
