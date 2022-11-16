Help Prevent Secondary Collisions by Moving Minor Incidents Off of the Highway

Do you know what to do if you’re involved in a minor crash on an Arizona highway?

If the incident doesn’t involve serious injuries and the vehicle(s) involved can be driven safely, you should move your vehicle out of travel lanes as soon as possible. The safest option for you and crash responders is to move your vehicle completely off the highway to a parking lot, side street or gas station. At that point, you can safely exchange information with any other drivers, take photos, and wait for law enforcement and/or a tow truck if needed.

Quickly clearing minor incidents from the roadway helps to prevent secondary collisions, which can involve more serious injuries and damage.

If you can’t safely exit the highway, use an emergency shoulder, emergency lane or a median as a temporary refuge and get as far off the roadway as possible.

-- November 14 through November 18, 2022 is Crash Responder Safety Week, an initiative designed to raise public awareness and help keep crash responders and the motoring public safe around traffic incidents. --