Breath for the Soul Provides an Innovative, Simple Plan for Self-Care

Breath for the Soul outlines a plan for self-care that recognizes more than physical needs. Award-winning author Phyllis Clark Nichols

Holistic blend of science and storytelling empowers readers to use breath, movement, nutrition and spirit to enhance health and wellness.

You are a soul, a complex person, a total self, needing nurture and care.” — Phyllis Clark Nichols

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their new book, Breath for the Soul: Self-Care Steps to Wellness, Dr. Jan Patterson, physician and professor, teams up with award-winning author Phyllis Clark Nichols to explore the ways in which breath, movement, nutrition and spirit can be integrated into a plan for self-care.

Dr. Patterson is a cancer survivor, bereaved parent, and an integrative medicine and infectious disease doctor who has practiced and taught medicine for 30 years. Nichols is also no stranger to suffering and has been the caregiver to her husband for 10 years through three battles with cancer.

“No one is immune to stress, anxiety, depression and grief,” Patterson said. “What if there are methods that empower you to help yourself?”

In Breath for the Soul, where science and storytelling meet, the authors outline a plan for self-care that combines ancient and modern practices into a practical, step-by-step approach that recognizes more than physical needs.

“You are a soul, a complex person, a total self, needing nurture and care,” Nichols added. “Breath for the Soul is a full toolkit of evidence-based information, inspiring stories, trusted resources, healthy recipes and a simple plan to give you control over your self-care. Empower yourself with these simple tools using an innovative approach. Put yourself on the path to health, wellness and wholeness.”

About the Authors

Dr. Jan E. Patterson went to medical school in Texas, trained in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and in infectious diseases at Yale University School of Medicine. She completed an integrative medicine fellowship at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at University of Arizona. She currently practices integrative medicine and infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine. Dr. Patterson is medical director of Integrative Medicine at University Health. She and her husband, Thomas Patterson, MD, live in San Antonio, Texas.

Phyllis Clark Nichols, a pioneer in health programming for cable television, is an award-winning writer who weaves her faith and her Southern culture into her writing and speaking. A seminary graduate and a classically trained musician, she enjoys art, books, music, nature, cooking, travel and stories about ordinary people who live extraordinary lives. She is the author of nine character-driven novels that bring hope and light as she explores profound human questions. She and her artist/theologian husband live in the Texas Hill Country.

For more information about the authors, please visit www.drjanpatterson.com or www.phyllisclarknichols.com. Follow the authors on Twitter (@drjanpatterson and @phylliscnichols) or connect with Nichols on Facebook (Phyllis Clark Nichols).

Breath for the Soul: Self-Care Steps to Wellness

Publisher: Healing Leaves Publishing

Release Date: November 2, 2022

ISBN: 979-8-9869877-0-5 (paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-9869877-1-2 (e-book)

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and all e-book sellers