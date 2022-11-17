National OnDemand to Host Live Stream of Burlington, North Carolina Christmas Parade
Offering this stream to those who are unable to attend the parade in person not only brings us joy, but hopefully will bring joy to those watching from wherever they are.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National OnDemand announced today that it plans to offer a free online stream of the annual Burlington, N.C. Christmas Parade. The stream will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT, November 19, 2022 on National OnDemand’s YouTube channel: www.bit.ly/nationalparade.
— Jay Daugherty, Director of Marketing
Jay Daugherty, Director of Marketing for National OnDemand said offering the live stream served a two-fold purpose. “National is proud to be involved in all the communities we serve across the nation,” said Daugherty. “Offering this service to those who are unable to attend the parade in person, who are nostalgic for their hometown, or simply want to enjoy this tradition from the comfort of their home not only brings us joy, but hopefully will bring joy to those watching from wherever they are.”
For construction fans of all ages, National has arranged for two of its construction vehicles to make a festive appearance, flanked by staff members from National’s own Burlington headquarters.
The company operates from the former First Horizon Bank building on the corner of Maple Avenue and Main Street, adjacent to the parade’s path through downtown. The livestream will offer a unique birds-eye-view of the local festivities from far above the street, from multiple perspectives.
National OnDemand, Inc. is a communication and utility infrastructure service provider delivering engineering, construction and last mile solutions to the fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., the company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions—on-demand, anywhere across its service footprint. National has built its market leadership position by providing exceptional client service and identifying and acquiring firms that share its goals and commitment to excellence. In addition, National OnDemand has developed special expertise in managing rural broadband fiber construction projects and has proactively invested in personnel and equipment resources to handle large-scale new construction projects.
