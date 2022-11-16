LiquidPlanner Wins the Fall 2022 Leader Award in Project Management from SourceForge
LiquidPlanner is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Seattle-based Planning Intelligence company, has been awarded a Fall 2022 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
For the Fall 2022 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which speaks to the differentiated value and attentiveness LiquidPlanner delivers to customers.
“We are always honored to be recognized by SourceForge and our customers. We aim to provide our users with a Planning Intelligence solution that delivers real project management execution value, as well as a team of dedicated support professionals. We’ve introduced some game-changing features over the past year, and we’re glad that our users are excited about them as well,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford.
About LiquidPlanner
LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
