Milton & King Opens First Storefront in Dallas
Australian artisan wallcovering manufacturer selects the Dallas Design District for their US flagship and first-ever retail location.
As we moved to open a full-scale showroom, we wanted our first retail location to be fully immersed in a design environment. We found exactly that in the Dallas Design District.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milton & King, a premier Australian wallpaper company, recently launched their U.S. operation and first-ever brick and mortar location in the fashionable Design District located in Dallas, Texas. In October, known for their eccentric, celebrity-followed wallcoverings, the brand officially opened their showroom doors to the public - a first in their 14-year history.
— Richard Capp
Since its inception, Milton & King has served primarily as an e-commerce marketplace for interior design firms and consumers around the globe in search of exotic, colorful wall prints. Although the company has maintained a significant international presence, 80% of the company’s consumer base is located within the United States. The brand has scaled sharply over the past decade, driving a need to expand its operations.
“Texas was the obvious choice,” said Richard Capp, CEO. “As we moved to open a full-scale showroom, we wanted our first retail location to be fully immersed in a design environment - a neighborhood swelling with creativity. We found exactly that in the Dallas Design District.”
The Dallas showroom provides a richer, more personalized experience with dedicated meeting space for design firms and their clients, offering larger sample sheets of their nearly 600 artisan patterns to view and feel at scale. The Design District location also serves as a fully functional on-demand production facility - running up to 13 hours per day to fulfill U.S. orders.
The DNA of Milton & King is contemporary style paired with stellar client service, always looking beyond the aesthetic to ensure a quality experience for DIYers and trade partnerships alike. The brand has long celebrated artists worldwide, and looks forward to partnering with creatives in Dallas and around Texas.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Milton & King - one that we know our clients will enjoy.,” said Capp. “We’ve found our new home.”
Milton & King’s wallcoverings have been featured on HGTV shows Gut Job, Making It Home, Save My Reno, and Brother vs Brother, as well as Better Homes and Gardens and Elle Decor. The Dallas showroom is located at 900 Dragon St, operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Milton & King
Milton & King is a designer wallcoverings manufacturer and lifestyle brand founded by Australian brothers Richard and Bryce Capp. In 2008, the duo launched the brand in an effort to marry the classic aesthetic of the wallpaper industry with cutting edge technology to produce on-demand, on trend, highly curated and globally designed products. Milton & King proudly embraces global unity by partnering with creators around the world to develop unique, artisan-inspired wallcoverings.
Waylon Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
+1 2147633910
email us here