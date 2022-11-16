Fairways & Dreams to Host a Black Friday Golf Tournament With Prizes
Fairways & Dreams, a premier indoor golf facility in Conshohocken is hosting a Black Friday tournament November 25 to kick off the holiday season
We are excited to host a Golf Tournament on Black Friday where golfers can experience our Indoor Golf Facility and state-of-the-art TrackMan simulators.”CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairways & Dreams, a premier indoor golf facility in Conshohocken is hosting a Black Friday tournament November 25 to kick off the holiday season. Players will play the back 9 on Pebble Peach for a chance to win Fairways & Dreams gift cards and merchandise.
— Tim Levy, Owner
The tournament is free to enter and is individual stroke play. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Gross and Closest to the Pin on hole 17. The facility will have special extended hours from 9am to 10pm.
Players must sign up for the tournament in person before their round. Book a bay online to reserve a spot.
Fairways & Dreams is located in the Plymouth Square Shopping Center at 200 Ridge Pike, Suite 206 in Conshohocken, PA, 19428.
About Fairways & Dreams
Fairways & Dreams offers a unique opportunity for golfers of all levels to practice their swing with accurate precision while socializing with friends, family, and colleagues. The indoor golf facility houses six simulator bays, each equipped with a TrackMan 4 dual radar, the most advanced golf launch monitor in the industry. TrackMan 4’s dual radar scanners measure a player’s motions and trace the flight of the ball to provide real-time feedback.
The golf facility also hosts golf leagues, lessons, kids’ programs, private events, and more. Visit their website for more information.
Lexie Doran
Elysium Marketing Group, LLC
+1 610-368-6576
