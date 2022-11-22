Father Seeks to Bring Awareness to Discrimination Faced by Jewish Fathers in Family Court
He seeks help to combat the domestic violence and discrimination he and other fathers have experiencedRIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A programmer and father of an eleven-year-old is fighting for his parental rights as a Jewish father after he says he experienced domestic violence, antisemitism, and what he calls "blatant discrimination" from the legal system during his three-year child custody battle in New Jersey. Maxim Konstantinovski says he knows that other fathers face the same battles in family court.
A study by Dr. Daniel G. Saunders revealed that fathers often find themselves struggling to get a fair shake in family court. This can be very frustrating and emotionally draining, particularly when it comes to decisions about their children. Fathers who are denied custody or parenting time often feel like they have been wronged and may feel like they are not able to adequately protect their children's best interests (Saunders, et al., 2012).
In Konstantinovski's case (FM-02-2226-19), he says, the custody issues are further exacerbated by anti-Semitism and willful noncompliance by his ex-wife to act in the best interests of the child. On September 29, 2021, a retraining order (PO-02-169-22) was placed on the ex-wife for Konstantinovski and his current wife due to behaviors related to the custody case and anti-Semitic remarks.
According to Attorney Nicholas W. Richardson, "religion is especially a point of contention if one or both parents follow highly regulated belief systems, common among Judaism and Islam, that make compromise extremely difficult."
Konstantinovski states in the court filing that his former wife "continued to refuse to cooperate with the Parenting Coordinator. She refused to pay her share of the fee, refused to participate in the process, and refused all recommendations. In fact, she repeatedly declared that she “terminated” [the coordinator's] services."
“It is unbelievable to me that in the U.S. in 2022, Jewish fathers are still being treated by legal system as second-class citizens,” said Konstantinovski. “As a Jewish father in a custody battle, my parental and religious rights, and the best interests of my son are considered less important than my ex-wife interests, even though she has disobeyed dozens of court decisions throughout the process. In its commitment to preserving the status quo, the court continues to minimize my parental rights as a Jewish father."
Konstantinovski hopes that bringing awareness to his case will also bring awareness to issues that other fathers may face in New Jersey courts and courts across the nation. He is also seeking help to raise awareness about this issue and is looking for legal representation and help for his own case.
“It is time for fathers to unite and put an end to this discrimination,” said Konstantinovski. “No father should have to go through what I am currently going through. We are fighting for the future of our children, and we will not give up until we are treated equally in the eyes of the law.”
For more information or to offer assistance, please contact lindsey@writingdetective.com.
Lindsey Chastain
Writing Detective
+1 918-346-8943
lindsey@writingdetective.com