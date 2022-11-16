QicoBay Launches Kickstarter Campaign for C1 Portable Dental Flosser
QicoBay has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the development of the C1 portable flosser. The new device is designed to help eliminate plastic waste and offers a convenient way to floss anywhere, anytime. The C1 is perfect for on-the-go dental hygiene with a simple design and easy-to-use functionality. Backers can receive exclusive early bird discounts on the C1.
There are currently two main types of dental floss: conventional floss and floss picks. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages.
Conventional floss is made of nylon or other synthetic materials. It can be used multiple times and produces minimal plastic waste. However, it can be difficult to use, and users need to wash their hands before and after using it to keep it clean. The biggest problem with conventional dental floss is that it can be difficult to use. It can be awkward to hold and maneuver, and it's easy to accidentally cut the gums.
Floss picks are a bit easier to use, but they still have their drawbacks. They're not as portable as traditional floss but don't require users to wash their hands before or after use. However, they do produce plastic waste, as they are single-use products. Floss picks are also hard to keep clean when on the go since they're exposed to the air.
The QicoBay C1 is a flosser that has been designed with both simplicity and environmental friendliness in mind. The flosser is made from recycled materials and can be reused multiple times, meaning that there is no need to keep buying new plastic floss picks. The C1 also features a self-sanitizing design, which helps to reduce the amount of waste that is produced. Simply push the Q-button to extend the head threaded with a fresh piece of floss. Just push and floss! The QicoBay C1 is an easy and effective way to protect your teeth and reduce environmental impact.
The sleek capsule container of the QicoBay C1 doubles as a long, ergonomic grip, enabling users to easily reach their back teeth. At 10.5cm wide, the QicoBay C1 is longer than standard floss picks for easier access to those hard-to-reach molars. Simply push the button again to retract and sterilize when finished. Because it magically strings itself on a push of the Q-button, the QicoBay C1 is always ready to go. The floss system contains built-in tension control that allows for a gentle flossing action that is effective yet gentle on the gums.
QicoBay's design is both sleek and functional. The space for new and used portions of floss keeps them separate and easy to access. The silver ion antimicrobial material protects against bacteria and other microorganisms. The protective case pops on to keep dust and other germs out of the QicoBay C1 when it is not in use. Each floss capsule contains enough floss for 100 uses and is replaceable. The case itself is made from recyclable materials and comes in a variety of colors.
