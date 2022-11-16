For Immediate Release: Nov. 16, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin – (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Free

COVID-19 and Flu Shots Clinic

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, is teaming up with Affinia Healthcare and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to host a free COVID-19 and flu shots clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The clinic will be located on the second floor of the Victor Roberts Building at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis, MO 63113. All are welcome, and no appointments or insurance are necessary.

“It is extremely important that folks take measures to protect their health as we embrace what may be another cold, hard winter,” Sen. Roberts said. “This is especially true for our most vulnerable citizens. Holding these clinics in the 63113 area helps ensure that even our underserved neighbors have access to a safe COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot.”

Senator Roberts has hosted several COVID-19 and flu shots clinics since 2020, particularly in the city’s most underserved areas.

For more information, please contact Sen. Steven Roberts’ office at (573) 751-4415.

