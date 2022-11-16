Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,484 in the last 365 days.

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Free COVID-19 and Flu Shots Clinic

For Immediate Release: Nov. 16, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin – (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Free
COVID-19 and Flu Shots Clinic

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, is teaming up with Affinia Healthcare and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to host a free COVID-19 and flu shots clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The clinic will be located on the second floor of the Victor Roberts Building at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis, MO 63113. All are welcome, and no appointments or insurance are necessary.

“It is extremely important that folks take measures to protect their health as we embrace what may be another cold, hard winter,” Sen. Roberts said. “This is especially true for our most vulnerable citizens. Holding these clinics in the 63113 area helps ensure that even our underserved neighbors have access to a safe COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot.”

Senator Roberts has hosted several COVID-19 and flu shots clinics since 2020, particularly in the city’s most underserved areas.

For more information, please contact Sen. Steven Roberts’ office at (573) 751-4415.

 

###

You just read:

Senator Steven Roberts to Host Free COVID-19 and Flu Shots Clinic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.