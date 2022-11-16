Equator Releases The Ultimate In-Home Humidor For Cigar Collectors

Cigar Cooler

Equator's CH 140 is equipped with a hygrometer and aromatic cedar shelves, cigar enthusiasts can store their entire collection in the optimum environment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of their 1.4 cu.ft. Black Cigar Humidor Hygrometer with Cedar Wood Shelves. Designed as an upscale in-home storage solution, this humidor makes the perfect gift for cigar enthusiasts.

“We’re pleased to announce the launch of one of our most exciting and advanced appliances to-date: the Equator Cigar Humidor,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our team is confident that this model will impress even the most discerning of cigar collectors, thanks to its top-tier features and unparalleled design.”

The Equator 1.4 cu.ft. Black Cigar Humidor Hygrometer with Cedar Wood Shelves is freestanding and measures 17.32 x 25 x 15 (HxWxD in inches). This unit is powered by an eco-conscious compressor, ensuring that energy use is kept to a minimum.

Looking at the interior, the CH 140 model boasts 1.4 cubic feet of storage space, along with two aromatic cedar wood shelves. Created with a single temperature zone design, the interior temperature can be set between 59°F and 72°F (the optimum range for all cigar types). Even more important than the temperature, the CH 140 has precise humidity controls. Effortlessly maintain the perfect humidity level between 65%-75% at all times. All of these settings can be changed using the sleek exterior LED display and touchpad controls.

What else is notable about the Equator 1.4 cu.ft. Black Cigar Humidor Hygrometer with Cedar Wood Shelves? Additional top-tier features include its stainless steel handle, removable water container, soft interior LED light, anti-UV glass doors (a must-have for protecting any valuable cigar collection), accurate temperature sensor, ETL certification for safety, QR code, and one year parts and labor warranty.

The Equator 1.4 cu.ft. Black Cigar Humidor Hygrometer with Cedar Wood Shelves is now available for $709. It can be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.