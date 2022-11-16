Self-discovery can pave the path to success, says bestselling author Rima Rafeh

She reached the pinnacle of L.A. real estate by understanding and overcoming her limiting beliefs, being ready to push herself, and being willing to say no.

I advise every single woman not to be intimidated. We're all here to help each other. Surround yourself with the people who are going to take you to a higher level.” — Rima Rafeh

Rima Rafeh is full of energy, a go-getter. So when her friends got tired of hearing her complain about her boring desk job, they encouraged her to find something better suited to her outgoing personality and innate vitality. How about real estate? Rima was doubtful, but she got her real estate agent's license—just in time for the housing downturn. Never one to run away from a challenge, she gathered all her determination and made it happen. "The first two years were a struggle, but it has been the most rewarding experience," she says. "I found the most amazing field that I had a passion for, that I loved doing. I wake up excited about the day and the clients and all the activities that go with it."If that sounds enticing, Rima advises finding a mentor, and not shying away from situations where you're with people who know more than you do or have more experience. Learn from them, she advises. "I would advise every single woman not to be intimidated. We're all here to help each other. Surround yourself with the right people. Find that woman who is going to take you to a higher level, who is like, 'Hey, I did this wrong. You better do this and this.' Take everything in, and don't take anything personally."And, of course, recognize that every business will have its ups and downs. For Rima, the hardest part about starting out was overcoming her own negative thoughts about whether she was worthy, whether she could make it. Later, she had to face the challenge of trying to balance her family and her business. "I had to learn to say no to a lot of things," she explains. "Coming from a place of wanting to please everyone, I had to be happy with myself and know that it was okay to say no." What's helpful, she says, is to flip your perspective. Rather than thinking you are hurting people, remember that you are helping people—yourself and your family—by gaining financial freedom.Contact Rima at her website, rimarafeh.com, or on her business Instagram @TheRafehGroup or personal Instagram @RimaRafeh1. You can also find her Facebook and YouTube channel under her name. To read more of Rima's story, dig into the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced, highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you've been bossing up for a while or you're looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You'll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Rima Rafeh