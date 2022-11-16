Bestselling author Nicole Majors on escaping the small-town mindset
She broke away from small-town expectations and small-job responsibilities to dream big and have a greater impact on her community.
Get those people behind you, and make sure your circle is cheering for you. Whatever comes, just go for it, don't hesitate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Majors always had a way of seeing something bigger and better. She grew up on a farm in a small town in Kansas, but that small town was not her destiny. She started her career as a file clerk at a title office, but filing was not her destiny. She dared to write her own story rather than live out the story others might have imagined her living and she always found a way to learn and grow no matter what her current circumstance.
— Nicole Majors
At the title company, she ended up becoming a closing agent. As an assistant at a real estate office, she got her real estate license as quickly as possible. Now, she is building her own real estate team in Florida. “I’m a person who wants to continue to grow and learn and succeed and help others succeed,” Nicole explains. “I now have four people on my team. I’m assisting others to raise them up into real estate and I love every second of it.” In addition to continuing her education, working hard, and always looking for the next opportunity, Nicole credits mindset work for her success. She hired a coach, initially believing she wanted nutrition advice. She got that, but first they worked on mindset. “You have to eat healthy but you also need to think healthy,” she says. “You need to have healthy things coming into your mind. Mindset is the name of the game. If you can get there, then you’re limitless. I still have work to do, but I have come so far.”
While building her career, Nicole raised two daughters and also took custody of her nephew for a few years when he was in middle school and high school. Sadly he took his own life as a young adult. He’d started a small company and had a slogan for himself: Be Major, a play on his name, Brandon Majors, or B. Majors. The idea, Nicole says, was “to be major, be more, do more for others. He was such a giver. He had such a spirit of love.” After losing him, Nicole’s family took on “be major” as a motto. Now, it is the name of her real estate team. “We always want to Be Major,” she says. “Whatever that looks like on a personal level or business level, we will hold ourselves to doing more for our community and doing more for others.”
Connect with Nicole at her website: nicolemajors.exprealty.com or on Facebook or Instagram @BeMAJOR team, eXp Realty. She also welcomes a text or phone call to (850) 247-8415. And you can find more of her story and her advice in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
