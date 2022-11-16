Administrator

Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is an international non-profit research and policy organization that tackles environment and development challenges. We connect science and decision-making to develop solutions for a sustainable future for all. Across our eight centres in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, we engage with policy processes, development action and business practice throughout the world.

The University of York is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and has established an international reputation for academic excellence.

We are one of the most successful research universities in the UK and attract over £60m a year of funding from research alone. Of 154 universities that took part in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) in 2014, The University of York ranked 14th overall and 10th for the impact of our research.

Our vision is to make the University of York a world leader in the creation of knowledge through fundamental and applied research, the sharing of knowledge by teaching students from varied backgrounds and the application of knowledge for the health, prosperity and well-being of people and society.

The University is proud of its association with Athena SWAN, holding multiple awards in support of gender equality, representation and success for all. We have a comprehensive Equality, Diversity and Inclusion strategy. You can find out more the strategy and Athena SWAN here

The University strives to be diverse and inclusive – a place where we can ALL be ourselves.

We particularly encourage applications from people who identify as Black, Asian or from a Minority Ethnic background, who are underrepresented at the University.

We offer family friendly, flexible working arrangements, with forums and inclusive facilities to support our staff. #EqualityatYork