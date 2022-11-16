Bestselling author Lauren Rocco: “There’s always opportunity.”
She persisted through the Great Recession by taking a second job and refusing to give up. Now she’s passing on that grit to other women in real estate..
Making money is not the issue for me, I think, it’s definitely the impact, for sure.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Lauren Rocco graduated from college, she decided pretty quickly she didn’t want to punch a time clock for someone else. So she followed her parents into real estate, looking for the flexibility that was especially important because she got married at 20 and had started a family by 23. But as all entrepreneurs know, if you’re in a cyclical business like real estate you need a plan for the down times.
— Lauren Rocco
The recession of 2008 and 2009 caused her dad and husband to get out of the business and start a restaurant to keep the family going. Lauren waited tables and spent afternoons, when business was slow, plugging away at real estate. And she made it through. “I didn’t give myself an out,” she says. “I learned that there’s always opportunity. You just have to look in the right spot. And maybe it’s not as big an opportunity as at other times, but there’s always opportunity.”
That’s just one of many lessons Lauren and her two co-founders are sharing with other women in real estate through their community Girls with Grit Collective. The online safe space for women to connect and learn has grown phenomenally since its launch, already at 10,000 members. “Girls with Grit is a community that basically gives women permission to think big,” Lauren explains. “It gives a woman permission to have a big vision and still be present for her family. Because I think there’s this gap in the industry. There are the part-time agents that don’t sell a lot and then there are these big mega-teams that seem untouchable because they sell thousands of houses a year. And there wasn’t really a space for women who wanted to be high-producing single agents. And that’s what we were. So we decided to create our own community.”
The community is more than just a networking opportunity. Lauren and her co-founders are providing real training and mentorship—things that they wish they’d had access to as new agents. One thing Lauren shares is that everyone needs to find their own path. “Real estate is hard. But don’t give up,” she advises. “Your journey’s not going to look like everybody else’s and that’s okay. Whether your goal is to do $5 million or your goal is to do $50 million, that’s okay. So just give yourself grace. If you wake up and have breath in your lungs, then God’s given you another day so don’t take that for granted. Look for the positive, because there’s enough negativity in the world.”
Find Lauren on Instagram @heylaurenrocco. Her website is LaurenRocco.com and she invites calls or texts to 704-990-9140. Learn about Girls with Grit at GirlsWithGritCollective.com, on IG @girlswithgritcollective, or request to join the Girls with Grit private Facebook group for female agents. You can also find more of Lauren’s story and her advice in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women find success in this fast-paced, flexible, and highly lucrative industry.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
Tamira Luc
Delucslife
+1 310-710-8954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn