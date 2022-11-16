SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Announces Launch of API Based Classifieds Posting Service for Auto Dealers
Proprietary software will allow the company to provide a unique and competitively priced service, few in the marketplace can offer.WEST PALM BEACH, FL , FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and Internet Marketing Services Inc., is proud to announce the company has developed a proprietary software tool in order to launch a classified ad posting service for one of the most highly trafficked classified sites in the world, Craigslist®.
The development of this software, combined with a proprietary auto listing service, will allow the company to provide a unique and competitively priced solution, few in the marketplace can offer. The software is specifically designed for the “for sale” section of the website and the category “cars and trucks” by dealer which requires a fee to be paid for each listing. The software will gather the appropriate vehicle data, select 24 pictures, optimize the description of the ad for various related make and model keywords, pay the required fee and assign a tracking phone number, all while keeping a record of its post date, time, and location, in order to post the vehicle again if necessary and/or avoid duplicates.
From ecommerce to cars, small businesses both online and off are realizing the marketing power of Craigslist. Founded in 1996 by Craig Newmark, Craigslist gets an estimated 10 million unique visitors per day. With an online classified ads format organized by region or city, Craigslist connects buyers and sellers in more than 300 communities.
While Craigslist® provides a means to build an application programming interface (API) to connect to its service and simplify posting, it has not endorsed this specific service and it is not affiliated with Craigslist Inc. - Craigslist® and its logos are registered trademarks.
About Internet Marketing Services Inc.
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is an online advertising agency located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc. for its expertise specifically in search engine marketing, the company, its business, sources, and methods, have all transferred to the umbrella company, Internet Marketing Services Inc., a lead generation firm which has spun off into several different verticals, all of which have a direct correlation to building, marketing, and maintaining an online presence.
