Bestselling author Bic DeCaro knows the sky’s the limit

When she targeted her sales smarts and her joy of meeting people into building her own business, she soared to the top of the real estate industry.

You have to understand what it is that drives you. And once you understand that, that will then help you develop it.” — Bic DeCaro

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was Bic DeCaro’s brother who provided the aha moment. “I was doing sales and sales management,” she explains, “and my brother, who owned a boutique brokerage, said, ‘With what you’re doing, how much you love working with people, and your dedication, you should really think about launching your own business.’ And he explained that in real estate you can have your own business, you can work at your own pace—and that at the commitment level I was putting in working for another company, the sky was the limit. And he was right.”Fast forward two decades, and this top-producing agent has a team that grew its production to $91 million in only two years. She mentors other women in real estate, and she is inspired by sharing her knowledge and seeing colleagues succeed. But it was not a straightforward path to success. Bic says that at first she was what people sometimes call a “secret agent.” She was not getting the word out there about what she did for fear of being judged or failing. Honestly, Bic says, “I’m still a work in progress, so I don’t know that I’ve actually overcome it. I had to work through it and understand how to change my mindset, and the fear of putting myself out there.”This meant she grew a little more slowly in the beginning of her career and then it happened again when she wanted to build a team. “I was fearful of who would want to follow me. Who would want to be on my team? Maybe no one wants to work with me,” she says. But she worked with a coach who helped her understand that the things we tell ourselves are not necessarily true.Bic has much more to share about creating plans and sticking to them, and how to use the flexibility of real estate to your advantage, especially if you are a mom. “I still really love phone calls,” she says, so give her a try at (703) 395-3662 or send email to bic@bicdecaro.com. You’ll also find more of her story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Bic DeCaro