State of Biopharmaceutical Industry Driven by Trends Including Genomics and Real-world Evidence, Projects GlobalData Plc

The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2022

LONDON, UK, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest publication titled State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2022 has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The state of the biopharmaceutical industry research report examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022. The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry, regulatory, and microeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout 2022.

View Report Outlook at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/state-of-biopharmaceutical-industry-analysis/

Top Biopharmaceutical Industry Trends

Industry trends

• Bispecific Antibodies

• Cancer Vaccines

• Cell Therapies

• Checkpoint Modulators

• Cytokines

• Oncolytic Viruses

Regulatory trends

• US

• EU

• Japan

• China

Download the Sample Report PDF for industry trends in detail

Key Emerging Technologies in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

• AI

• Big Data

• Cybersecurity

• Digital Media

• Social Media

• Virtual and Augmented Reality

• IoT

• Robotics

• Application Programming Interfaces

• Cloud Computing

• 3D Printing

• Blockchain

For more technology-wise analysis, Get a Sample PDF

Prominent Biopharmaceutical Industry Therapy Areas

• Gastrointestinal

• Ophthalmology

• Hematological Disorders

• Respiratory

• Cardiovascular

• Metabolic Disorders

• Central Nervous System

• Immunology

• Infectious Disease

• Oncology

Find more details on each therapy area and insights at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1958504

Top Biopharmaceutical Industry Sponsors

• Novartis: The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals; generic and biosimilar medicines. It offers products to treat cancer, cardiovascular, dermatological, neurological, ophthalmic, respiratory, and infectious diseases, and immune disorders.

• Merck & Co.: The company develops innovative products for the improvement of human and animal health. Merck is known as MSD outside the US and Canada. It offers products to treat cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, respiratory and infectious diseases, women’s health, and immune disorders.

• Gilead Sciences: The company develops and commercializes medicines for life-threatening diseases in humans. The company's primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases such as hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and cancer and inflammation.

• Roche: The company develops novel medicines that improve the standard of care across cancer, infectious diseases, immunology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas. It also specializes in in-vitro diagnostics, tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and diabetes management.

Download Sample PDF Report for more vendors.

Want to know more vendor-specific product offerings, Read Sample PDF now

• BMS: BMS focuses on the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, selling, and distribution of biopharmaceuticals and other healthcare-related products. The company’s product portfolio includes chemically synthesized drugs and biologics and products produced from biological processes.

• AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca Plc (AstraZeneca) discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative prescription medicines, essentially for the treatment of cancer, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic disease therapy areas. It is also active in the areas of autoimmunity, neuroscience, and infection.

• Sanofi: Sanofi develops, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of prescription medicines, consumer healthcare products, and generic products worldwide. The R&D efforts of Sanofi focus on the development, registration, and introduction of new compounds supporting medical needs worldwide. It focuses on immunology, inflammation, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, cancer, vaccines, neuroscience, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, oncology, generics, and others.

• Amgen: Amgen Inc. identifies, develops, manufactures, and markets novel human medicines in six focused therapeutic areas, namely cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, bone health, and neuroscience. The company uses advanced human genetics to unravel the complications of the disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

• Moleculin Biotech

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Pfizer

• Johnson & Johnson

• GlaxoSmithKline

For additional vendor-specific offerings and strategic initiatives, Find Sample Report Copy at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1958504

Related Reports:

https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/genomics-thematic-research/

https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/genomics-in-medical-devices-thematic-research/

https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/next-generation-sequencing-tests-devices-market-analysis/

https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/precision-and-personalized-medicine-theme-analysis/

About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading data, analytics, and insights provider in the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.

