Mext B2B Metaverse announces Consumer Electronics Day to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Consumer Electronics and share on Consumer Electronics TRENDS IN 2022.
We are pleased to host the first edition of Consumer Electronics Livestream Day with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn.”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Consumer Electronics livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Consumer Electronics ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Consumer Electronics .
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext
Consumer Electronic devices are the electronic devices that consumer use daily for non-commercial purpose. It includes and not limited to TV, smartphones, wearable … According « Global Market Insights ». Rapidly increasing internet penetration across the globe will drive the market growth. However, in this conference, we will develop only around disruptive and innovative consumer products and digital consumer trends. Products involving advanced technologies (IoT, Connectivity, data, AI, XR (Extended Realty), intelligent voice assistant) such as advanced wearable devices, earphones, headphones, and glasses.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Consumer Electronics development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to Innovative approaches for the consumer market.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Consumer Electronics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
This stand will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“We are pleased to host the first edition of Consumer Electronics Livestream Day with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the Innovative approaches for the consumer market. »
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
[Mext Metaverse Teaser] Consumer Electronics Day Nov 23, 2022