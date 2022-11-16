Speed Limit Restored on I-81

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on Interstate 81.





Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph and 55 mph on Interstate 81. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.





PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.





PennDOT also urges motorists to drive slowly and remain alert in foggy conditions. Within an instant, drivers could be caught by surprise by low visibility on the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions. When dense fog accumulates, steady traffic flow can quickly and abruptly become a stand still. When driving in fog, low beam headlights should be used since the high beam setting creates glare and further reduces visibility.





PennDOT offers the following safety tips for driving in fog:

• Be cautious. Slow down and increase your following distance to ensure enough reaction time and stopping distance between vehicles;

• Allow additional time to get to your destination;

• Check your vehicle’s headlights, taillights and turn signals to ensure they are working properly:

• Along with low beam headlights, use windshield wipers and defrosters to maximize visibility;

• Use roadside reflectors or the right edge of the road as a guide. If you cannot see, pull completely off the road in a safe location;

• Be patient and avoid passing other vehicles or changing lanes.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.





PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.





More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.





For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.





Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov.





# # #





