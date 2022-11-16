How do Pharma Marketers connect with physicians?
Introducing the groundbreaking G-Med platform as a prime connector for marketers’ adaption in digital advertisingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's physicians face many obstacles in providing patient care, from high workloads to a surplus of new technologies and daunting administrative challenges. This should represent an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to step up as an integral partner to physicians, strengthening their ties with these key customers.
Yet how do pharma marketers find these physicians?
If we were talking 10-15 years ago, the go-to would be pharma reps. Not too long ago, physicians would make time for sales reps to visit their office and discuss drug therapies. For many health care providers, this was seen as a welcome distraction from all of the demands that come with providing medical treatment to patients.
Yet even before COVID-19 hit, this number had started dropping dramatically; because it seems like many physicians now want less and less to do with pharma representatives or the drugs they're promoting, even more so in today’s environment of “no-see” and “low see” - seeing the reps more as nuisances than helpful outsiders who just might have something useful to offer at some point down the line.
Yet if physicians aren’t getting their medical information and prescribing preferences from pharma reps, who are they getting it from?
According to a study by Kantar, more and more physicians are getting their information and prescribing preferences from social platforms. “EU-based oncologists & hematologists are active social users, with 42% going online 8+ times per day for professional purposes".
From a mere 20 years ago when 7% had home internet, physicians of today now rely on smartphones, social media platforms, and other technological advancements that are integral to their profession as well as other aspects of day-to-day life. While traditional advertising strategies have been carried over from decades before - pharmaceutical companies find themselves struggling against competitors in the digital space, as physicians increasingly turn to digital communication platforms for information sharing, because they are able to speak directly with those physicians who specialize in different areas.
As digital health is constantly evolving it's crucial for marketers to leverage the power of social media; by connecting with these physicians in the places that they are for vital information about new therapies, prescribing information and being the most up-to-date on the latest medical technology.
As a gated physician-only community, with over 1,500,000 physicians from over 160 countries in over 100 specialties and subspecialties, physicians flock here to connect with their global physician’s community. All of G-Med's digital tools for healthcare marketers are enhanced by the power of the online community. From basic promotional marketing tools to peer-to-peer discussion groups, our solutions excel at influencing physicians.
