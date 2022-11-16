AI In Call Center Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The global AI in call centre market is expected to grow from USD ** million in 2020 to USD ** million by 2028, at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services and the need to reduce operational costs are the major factors driving the growth of the AI market in the call centre industry.



There has been a significant increase in the adoption of AI technology in various industries, such as healthcare, retail, banking, and others. This is because AI provides significant benefits, such as enhanced accuracy, increased efficiency, and improved decision-making. AI also gives customers a more personalised experience, which has led to it being used more and more in customer service applications.



However, data security and privacy concerns associated with AI are restraining the market's growth. The high cost of deployment and the lack of skilled workers are also problems that market players have to deal with.

The rising demand for superior customer service is likely to spur the adoption of AI-centric solutions to enhance call centre procedures. In addition to offering omnichannel engagement platforms and enhancing customer service, businesses strive to improve customer relationships. Transitioning from traditional business operations to new call centre AI solutions presents promising growth opportunities for the market.

The emergence of numerous innovative technologies driven by COVID-19 has fueled the growth of the global call centre AI market. Control compliance suite (CCSBot), omnichannel solutions, and quality assurance technology advancements all contribute to the growing adoption of call centre AI. To improve customer engagement, service providers provide advanced call centre solutions that deliver a consistent customer experience across all channels. AI in call centres is expected to provide a hyper-personalized customer experience, fueling market growth.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The report found that the market for AI in call centres will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of *% from 2020 to 2028. This is because businesses are using more AI-enabled solutions to improve the customer experience.



Some of the key trends driving the growth of AI in the call centre market include the increasing need for omni-channel customer support, the growing popularity of virtual assistants, and the rising demand for chatbots.

Some of the challenges faced by businesses implementing AI in their call centres include a lack of skilled workforce, data privacy and security concerns, and high costs.



Some of the key players in the AI in call centre market include Artificial Solutions, Conversica, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Five9, Google, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, Kore.ai, and Avaamo.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the call centre industry. The pandemic has forced many businesses to close their doors, resulting in a sharp decline in customer demand. In addition, the outbreak has also led to a shortage of call centre agents, as many have been forced to work from home or take time off due to illness.



Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the call centre industry is expected to rebound in 2021. The demand for call centre services is expected to increase as businesses begin to reopen and customers return. In addition, the number of call centre agents is also expected to increase as more people return to work.



The AI in Call Center Market report provides a detailed analysis of the call centre industry's current situation and future prospects in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.The report includes an assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the industry as well as a review of key trends and opportunities.

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

By Application

• intelligent customer service robot

• Intelligent Quality Inspection

• Intelligent Navigation

• Intelligent Analysis

Regional Shares:

With a revenue share of more than 40% in 2021, North America will dominate the global market. The high revenue share can be attributed to the highly functional e-commerce industry, which provides opportunities for the deployment of AI-specific call centre solutions. Because of favourable government initiatives, the rapid development of AI-based technology solutions in the United States creates a favourable ecosystem for the growth of the call centre artificial intelligence market.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Artificial Solutions, Conversica, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Five9, Google, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, Kore.ai, Avaamo, NICE Incontact, Avaya, Nuance Communications, Observe.AI, Pypestream, Rulai, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Creative Virtual, Smart Action Company, Talkdesk, Twilio, Call Center Studio, Convoso, Artefact, VoiceBase, Inbenta Technologies, Thrio, Bright Pattern

This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions:

• Impact of Covid 19 on the global AI in call centre industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the AI in Call Center market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving AI in the call centre market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the AI call centre market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's distinct data points:

• Statistics on AI in call centres and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of AI in call centres across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

