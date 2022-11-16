Copra Meal Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copra Meal Market Size Analysis:



The global copra meal market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Globally, there is an increasing demand for animal-sourced products such as meat, eggs, and milk compared to plant-originated foods such as cereals. The demand for these animal products necessitates using alternative meals such as copra meal to increase production, thereby stimulating copra meal growth in the animal feed market. Globally, buyers of animal feed must adjust rations in response to fluctuating market prices. As a result, copra meal supplanted other available feeds as the preferred alternative.

Increasing health concerns and rising disposable income, particularly in developing nations such as India and Brazil, are driving the rapid expansion of the meat industry. The rising demand for animal products and processed meat has presented producers of copra meal with an opportunity to expand its application. An increase in demand for various animal products, such as milk, dairy products, meat products, eggs, and other non-food items, has led to an increase in the use of various alternative meals, including copra meal, thereby contributing to the expansion of the copra meal segment of the animal feed market. Farmers rely on feed to achieve high performance and rapid weight gain in their animals in a short amount of time. To meet the demands of the meat processing industry, livestock farmers must produce high-quality and hygienic meat, which presents a formidable challenge. The expansion of the meat products industry has created an opportunity for coconut meals to stimulate the market, as these meals stabilize the immune system and improve the performance of animals.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

According to the report, copra meal is expected to grow at a CAGR of ** % from 2019 to 2028.

The key drivers of this market growth are increasing demand from the livestock and poultry industries and rising awareness about the health benefits of copra meal.

Some of the challenges faced by the copra meal market are competition from other sources of animal feed and fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Key players in the copra meal market include CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, KERAFED, Primex Group, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, PT. Golden Union Oil, and Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp.



COVID-19 Scenario

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for copra meal has increased as it is used as animal feed. The prices of copra meal have also increased due to the rise in demand. However, the supply of copra meals is limited as the production of copra is affected by the lockdown imposed in many countries. This has led to a situation where the prices of copra meals are expected to increase further in the future.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• organic copra meal

• Synthetic Copra Meal

By Application

• Beverages

• Savoury and Snacks

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Animal Feed

• Others



Regional Shares:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global copra meal market, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for copra meal, owing to increasing air traffic and economic growth in countries such as India and China.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, KERAFED, Primex Group, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments, PT. Harvard Cocopro, SUMATERA BARU, Philippine International Development, Riverina Australia, PT. Intinusa Niaga Abdi, OSP Stock Feeds, PT. Suria Pangan Lestari, Dewacoco, PT.



Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Copra Meal industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Copra Meal market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Copra Meal market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Copra Meal market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Copra Meal and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Copra Meal across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



