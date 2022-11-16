Commercial Aircraft Floor Panels Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Aircraft Floor Panels Market Size Analysis:

The commercial aircraft floor panels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than.12% between 2018 and 2028. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft floor panels market for2018–20288. The study provides a detailed view of the commercial aircraft floor panels market and offers insights on the various factors that are driving the popularity of this product. It also gives an analysis of the problems that are slowing the market's growth.

The floor panel varies by aircraft type and is an important factor in improving passenger safety and comfort. A honeycomb structure is created by layering a honeycomb-like core material between thin sheets. Toughness, rigidity, and longevity should be characteristics of the aircraft floor panel.

Rising commercial and regional aircraft production rates (B737 Max, B787, A320neo, A350 XWB, and A220); upcoming commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919, B777x, etc.); demand for lightweight aircraft flooring; advancements in flooring technologies; and an expanding aircraft fleet are the key factors driving the market's expansion.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

• The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for air travel in countries such as China and India.

• The composite material segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the superior properties of composite materials, such as their high strength and lightweight nature.

• The business jet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for business jets from corporate sectors around the globe.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decrease in air travel and a consequent decline in demand for commercial aircraft. This has put pressure on the commercial aircraft floor panel market, which is expected to experience a dip in the near future. However, the market is expected to recover over the longer term as air travel rebounds. The following are some of the key trends, opportunities, challenges, and risk factors pertaining to the commercial aircraft floor panel market during the COVID-19 scenario:



Travel restrictions and border closures due to COVID-19 have resulted in a significant decrease in global air traffic. This has had a direct impact on the demand for commercial aircraft and, consequently, on the commercial aircraft floor panel market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created an uncertain economic environment. This is likely to result in delays or postponements of new commercial aircraft purchases by airlines.



Airlines are expected to focus on cost-cutting measures in order to survive the downturn caused by COVID-19. This may lead to a lower demand for aftermarket products and services, including the replacement of floor panels.



The health crisis caused by COVID-19 has resulted in increased cleaning and disinfection requirements for all aircraft. This may lead to a higher demand for certain types of floor panels that are more resistant to disinfectants and wear and tear.

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Aluminum Floor

• Floor Reinforced with Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Floor

• Others

By Application

• Narrow-Body Commercial Aircraft

• Wide-Body Commercial Aircraft

• Others

Regional Shares:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global commercial aircraft floor panels market, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for commercial aircraft floor panels, owing to increasing air traffic and economic growth in countries such as India and China.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Gill Corporation, Triumph Group, ST Engineering, Avcorp, Schneller, Advanced Custom Manufacturing, AIM Aviation Ltd., Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, EnCore Group, EURO COMPOSITES, JB International, Collins Aerospace, Nordam, Aeropair, Ecoearth Solutions (Chemtreat India ), SafranSA, and, Cooper Standard.

This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global commercial aircraft floor panel industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the commercial aircraft floor panels market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the commercial aircraft floor panel market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the commercial aircraft floor panel market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?



This report's distinct data points:

• Statistics on Commercial Aircraft Floor Panels and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of commercial aircraft floor panels across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

