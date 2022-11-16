North America Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Forecast Report | Analysis, Statistics & Revenue Research by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are JBT Corporation, TLD, Textorn Ground Support Equipment Inc., Tronair Inc. mallaghan Engineering Limited

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Size Analysis:



The North America airport ground support equipment market is growing at a considerable pace and is expected to reach USD *.** billion by 2028 from USD *.** billion in 2019, at a CAGR of *.** %. The main things that are making this market grow are the need to cut down on turnaround time and make airports safer and more secure.

Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is used to service aircraft between flights. They have a wide range of equipment, such as passenger stairs, belt loaders, water and bathroom services, air start units, GPUs, baggage tugs and carts, pushback tractors, de-icing trucks, etc.

This market report provides an overview of the airport ground support equipment market, including its growth drivers, challenges, and major players. It also segments the market by type, by application, and by region.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

• The airport ground support equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% over the forecast period (2019-2028).

• Due to the growing number of airports being built in places like China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

• Electric ground support equipment (GSE) is becoming more popular at airports because it makes less noise and puts out less pollution.

• When new technologies like blockchain and AI are used, players in the airport GSE market should be able to take advantage of new opportunities.



COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the airport ground support equipment market. The closure of airports and the suspension of flights have led to a decrease in demand for airport ground support equipment. The outbreak has also led to a drop in air traffic, which has made it harder for the market to grow.

The airport ground support equipment market is expected to witness a significant decline in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the market is expected to recover from 2021 onward as the situation normalises and airports resume operations.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Power Source

• Hybrid

• Electric

• Non-electric.

By Application

• Handling

• Cargo handling

• Passenger handling.



Regional Shares:

North America is estimated to lead the airport ground support equipment market owing to the presence of some of the leading manufacturers, such as JBT Corporation and Mallaghan Engineering Limited, in this region. The US is the major country contributing to the growth of the North American market.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include JBT Corporation, TLD, Textorn Ground Support Equipment Inc., and Tronair Inc. Mallaghan Engineering Limited is one of the key players in the North America airport ground support equipment market.



This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America airport ground support equipment industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the North American airport ground support equipment market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the North America airport ground support equipment market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the North America airport ground support equipment market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?



This report's distinct data points:

• Statistics on North America airport ground support equipment and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of North America airport ground support equipment across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



