Lactobacillus Probiotic Raw Material Powder Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales & Growth Rate, Assessment To 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market size analysis:



The global lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period (2018–2028). The market is driven by the growing demand for probiotics in functional foods and drinks.

The rising demand for functional foods and beverages is driving the growth of the lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market. In addition, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics is propelling the demand for these products. However, the high cost of probiotic supplements is restraining the growth of the market.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

• From 2018 to 2028, the market for lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of **%.

• The demand for probiotic supplements and functional foods and drinks is growing, and more people are learning about the health benefits of probiotics.

• However, the growth of the market is hampered by the lack of scientific evidence regarding the efficacy of these products. Also, strict rules about food safety and quality are making it harder for the market to grow.

• North America is anticipated to be the largest market for Lactobacillus probiotic raw materials during the forecast period, due to high awareness about probiotic supplements and functional foods and beverages in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for lactobacillus probiotic raw materials, due to rapidly growing economies in this region, such as China and India.



COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to a significant decline in the demand for lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder. The market is expected to witness a slowdown in growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy, with businesses across sectors struggling to sustain operations. The food and beverage industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors, with several countries imposing lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus. This has led to disruptions in the supply chain and supply of raw materials, resulting in a decline in production levels. Moreover, with people staying indoors and avoiding public places, there has been a decrease in consumption of probiotic products. This has further hampered the growth of the lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market.



The following segments are covered in the report:



By Type

• Single component

• Compound

By Application

• Food and Drink

• Drugs

• Dietary Supplements

• Others



Regional Shares:

North America is anticipated to be the dominant market for Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder due to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics and growing demand for functional foods and beverages in this region. Moreover, increasing health concerns among consumers and changing lifestyle habits are also expected to propel the growth of the lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market in North America.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, Yakult, Novozymes, Glory Biotech, Morinaga Milk Industry, Greentech, China-Biotics, BioGaia, Probi, Biosearch Life, Scitop, Jiangsu Wecare Biotechnology, and Yiran Biology.

This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's distinct data points:

• Statistics on Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Lactobacillus probiotic raw material powder across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



