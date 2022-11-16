SoluLab's White Label Real Estate Tokenization Platform is all set to start tokenizing the real estate assets instantly
Redefine the experience of buying and selling tokenized real estate.INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s such excitement to tell about the white label real estate tokenization platform developed by Solulab. It’s a fully-customized white-label crypto real estate tokenization solution with multiple blockchain support. It's a digital solution for supporting both sellers and buyers, who want to start their crypto trading by launching a white label real estate tokenization platform. SoluLab's white label real estate tokenization platform is rich in functionalities with various tools in the digital asset industry. It helps to create and list out commercial or residential property tokens and also, set their prices.
SoluLab delivers an end-to-end, highly cost-effective, and fully customized White Label Real Estate Tokenization Platform with the following advantages:
Asset Tokenization: The platform guarantees that once the tokens representing an asset are bought, no single authority can erase or change the ownership. The ownership of that asset remains entirely immutable.
Fiat/Crypto Payments: The platform supports both Fiat-type payments and Crypto payments as well.
Digital Deed Signing: Valuable assets can be secured by signing them with digital signs/ E-signatures to protect them from attacks.
Smart Contracts: Sellers can implement swift sale agreements with their buyers using different smart contract techniques.
Support Multi-Blockchains: Their Tokenization Platform is built on fork-proof blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon & Binance. Advanced cross-chain transfers allow a user-friendly interface and faster transactions.
They will provide all the technical assistance in case of any issues during the launch of the marketplace with the functionalities. Besides all the above-mentioned features, users get a bit more with their White Label Tokenized Real Estate Platform:
• Automated Content Moderation
• On-Premise Deployment Support
• Multi-Lingual Support
• Email and SMS Service Integration
• Ticketing & Support System Integration
• Customer Service Chatbot
• Support Warranty Period
• Smart Contract Audit Report
The users could plan their business profit drifts through real estate tokenization. The company has got its users covered through its white label real estate tokenization platform with market-leading features.
About SoluLab Inc: They are a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.
• They have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate.
• Some of their clients from the insurance industry are Cigna, Heritage Insurance, MetLife, Swiss Re, New York Life, and 10 more.
• Ranked 33rd on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.
• Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.
• Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.
• Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO whom they helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through their MVP development - https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS
