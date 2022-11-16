Submit Release
33rd APEC Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 to 17 November 2022

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, will attend the 33rd APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) that will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 16 to 17 November 2022.

                      

At the AMM, the Ministerswill participate in discussions on promoting balanced and inclusive economic growth, as well as on sustainable trade and investment.

 

They will also hold bilateral meetings with other APEC Ministers on the sidelines of the AMM.

 

Ministers Gan and Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

 

                    

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

SINGAPORE

16 NOVEMBER 2022

