YHSGR Just Launched New Technology That Provides An Offer Dashboard For Agents To Showcase Cash Offer Selling Solutions
With the evolving housing market, only those real estate agents that take advantage of technology will succeed”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate company YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY (YHSGR) just launched New technology that provides an offer dashboard for its agents to showcase cash offer selling solutions.
The new technology provides an offer dashboard for real estate agents to showcase cash offer selling solutions. These offers and options can only be accessed through a YHSGR real estate agent giving its agents a new way to generate business and provide solutions to help more home sellers. This Amazon-like home-selling experience would allow home sellers to see digital cash offers from the comfort of their devices.
Agents looking to grow their businesses can prospect confidently and provide a better client experience. The new YHSGR platform gives agents access to the project cash by simply entering the address, and agents can access the projected offer amount before connecting with the would-be home seller. This strategy gives agents ultimate confidence when discussing this option with potential home sellers.
The YHSGR team has created a simple, easy code for its agent partners to insert this technology on the agent's existing website. That allows agents to customize websites and to offer bundled services drawing in more clients with all these value adds in one place.
Speaking on this new technology, its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma said, "With the evolving housing market, only those real estate agents that take advantage of technology will succeed. That’s why we equip our agents with a seller digital platform to review and accept offers faster. Using it, our agents can compete with instant ibuyers and continue to grow their business and network for years to come.”
He added, “This will level the playing field for our real estate agents and help them generate seller leads more seamlessly. With the iBuyer lead generation software, our real estate agents can offer exclusive creative selling products to clients, and it will help improve the experience with their clients and help them close more sales.”
YHSGR has changed the game for their real estate partners to thrive in 2023 and beyond:
Using the tool, the communication process will also get streamlined, including emails, reminders, calendar invites, and text messing. Real Estate Agents who want to be a part of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and learn about their proven sales methods that help their agents sell a home without even knocking on anyone's doors or prospecting can reach out online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ + +1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
The Cash+ Home Sale. Finally a cash offer that ensures the highest price.