Argus Cyber Security Wins CES® 2023 Innovation Award

International Awards Program Recognizes Argus' Innovative Vehicle Monitoring, Detection and Response (VMDR) Solution

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree under the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category. The award recognizes Argus' breakthrough Vehicle Monitoring, Detection and Response (VMDR) solution, designed to help automakers protect their vehicles and systems from cyber threats.

The interconnections driven by new automotive trends, such as autonomy, connectivity, electrification, and vehicle sharing, increase vehicles’ exposure to cyber risks. Argus VMDR is an end-to-end, turnkey vehicle cyber management solution, enabling automakers to comply with new industry regulations for monitoring, detecting, and responding to cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and attacks.

VMDR provides a one-stop solution to automotive cyber security compliance requirements while also enhancing the physical safety and digital privacy of consumers. Combining in-vehicle intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) with offboard monitoring and response capabilities such as VSOC (Vehicle Security Operation Center), ongoing vulnerability scanning, and use case engineering, Argus VMDR empowers carmakers to protect vehicles, data, and infrastructure from cyber attacks in a cost-effective and holistic manner.

“We are proud to have been selected as a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree,” said Ronen Smoly, CEO of Argus Cyber Security. “As vehicles become more connected and software-driven, their exposure to cyber risks continues to grow. Built to address the future security challenges of vehicle manufacturers, our VDMR solution reflects a flexible, end-to-end vehicle cyber security management approach that protects vehicle networks, enhances safety and reduces integration costs.”

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 27 product categories. This year’s award program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. Winners were chosen by an independent panel of industry expert judges, based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, to be held Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

