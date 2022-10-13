Argus Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) Wins “Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year” AutoTech Breakthrough Award

Argus Cyber Security Garners “Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year” Award For Second Consecutive Year

This is the second year in a row that Argus has been selected as the winner of the award program, which recognizes Innovation in automotive technologies.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been selected as winner of the “Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

Leveraging unmatched cyber security knowledge gained through dozens of completed research projects with major Vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers, Argus Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) is designed to provide automotive cyber security teams with greater visibility across their fleets post-production. While supporting the key features of an IT SIEM, Argus VSOC is fine-tuned to automotive- specific security challenges using a comprehensive suite of tools, playbooks, and services.

Argus VSOC aggregates massive amounts of data generated from millions of sensors and components in the vehicle fleet. Using ML and big data algorithms, Argus VSOC analyzes that data, detects potential cyber incidents, and provides contextual insights related to each event, including reasons behind the attack, where the vehicle network was breached, how it was breached, potential impact, and more.

Argus VSOC also helps cyber security teams to quickly respond by presenting data and alerts in a meaningful way. It classifies alert severity and recommends mitigation actions using a best practices playbook that guides the analyst through the investigative process - from detection until mitigation. Additionally, Argus’ implementation experts customize this generic playbook for each OEM’s cyber security policies, available systems, organizational structure, and compliance needs, as part of an optional Services package.

Meanwhile, Argus' understanding of vehicle architectures and the data being collected from various network components, coupled with advanced detection engines developed for Argus’ in-vehicle solutions, enables cyber security teams to achieve a high rate of detection with minimal false-positives.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for a second straight year from AutoTech Breakthrough. Our deep

automotive know-how, gained through over 1000+ person/years in automotive cyber security technologies and research, has enabled us to build an extensive library of automotive-specific use cases,” said Ronen Smoly, CEO of Argus Cyber Security. “Argus VSOC harnesses these use cases to detect abnormal network traffic - such as suspicious packets - that may indicate an emerging cyber attack. OEMs are dealing with millions of end-points to protect, a highly complex supply chain, 10-15 year vehicle lifespans, compliance requirements, and costly mitigation processes. We’re here to provide them with the solutions and expertises they need.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Argus’ in-depth knowledge of vehicle architectures, protocols, and networks is what makes Argus VSOC a game-changer in the automotive cyber market” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “With superior cyber security and threat hunting using AI, fast time-to-mitigation, improved VSOC efficiency and a complementary service package, Argus is a complete solution. Congratulations, once again, this year on being our pick for ‘Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year.’”



####

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, provides modular onboard and offboard-vehicle cyber security products and services to protect all forms of connected mobility against cyber attacks. Customers include vehicle manufacturers, their suppliers, and connected mobility providers.

Argus’ vehicle cyber security team provides a broad range of services to help our customers integrate cyber security practices and processes into the entire product lifecycle and comply with regulations. Argus’ innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com