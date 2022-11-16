Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Market Size to reach USD 54,459.6 million By 2027 Growing at 11.1% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Market 2022-2027

LONDON, UK, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global regenerative medicine in pharma market size reached USD 29,144.4 million in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Regenerative medicine is a multidisciplinary field that seeks to develop the science and tools that can help repair, augment, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased human cells, tissues, genes, organs, or metabolic processes, to restore normal function It may involve the transplantation of stem cells, progenitor cells, or tissue, stimulation of the body's own repair mechanisms, or the use of cells as delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents such as genes and cytokines. Through the development of new, more precise, and simple-to-use tools, breakthrough technologies are boosting regenerative medicine. As a result, one of the most important developments is the creation of autologous cells for transplantation.

Gene therapy is gaining recognition, and some major pharmaceutical companies have acquired regulatory clearance to market their treatments. These therapies are often quite expensive; however, the high cost is justified when compared to the expense of therapy over a lifetime. Medical insurance firms in the United States are willing to cover such therapies, but with certain restrictions. Only two commercially accessible gene therapy drugs have been authorized by the US FDA thus far (Novartis' Zolgensma and Spark Therapeutics' LUXTURNA). However, regulatory programs established by the FDA, such as the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy program, which is meant to expedite gene therapy product evaluation, have had 30-40 submissions with a 30% grant rate in each of the previous five years, showing a substantial growth in this field.

Accurate data is required in cell treatment. Cell therapy has the potential to cure severe diseases, notably cancer. The FDA has approved Gilead's Yescarta and Novartis' Kymriah as chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies. It is anticipated that over 800 clinical studies for various cell therapies to treat cancer are now ongoing. However, recent evidence suggests that these therapies have inherent side effects such as neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome (systemic immune storm) due to the chimeric antigen receptor. Currently, there is no long-term reliable evidence that can indicate the outcome over time. However, market players and academia are collaborating to develop next-generation CAR-T cells that can elicit a targeted immune response without triggering a cytokine storm.

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Market Report Highlights

• The global Regenerative Medicine in Pharma market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2027, reaching a value of $ 54,459.6 million. The market is set to gain thrust during the forecast period on account of the increasing application in gene therapy and cell therapy.

• In 2021, the Tissue-engineered products segment of the Regenerative Medicine in Pharma market is estimated at US$ 9,090.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 18,521.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%.

• The Oncology segment of the Regenerative Medicine in Pharma market is estimated at $ 8,287.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow up to $ 13,647.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

• The market has witnessed an increase in investment and funding for the development of Regenerative Medicine in Pharma, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 42.74% of the overall Regenerative Medicine in Pharma share in 2021. Vendors in these regions are launching various products, thereby accelerating market growth.

• The Regenerative Medicine in Pharma market key players analyzed as part of this report are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amgen Inc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co among others.

GlobalData Plc has segmented the Regenerative Medicine in Pharma market report by Product, Therapeutic Area, and region:

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Tissue-engineered products

• Gene Therapies

• Cell Therapies

• Others (cell-based immunotherapies, progenitor cells and stem cell therapies)

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Oncology

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Immunology and Inflammation

• Dermatology

• Others (Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Hematological disorders and others)

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

