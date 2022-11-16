Digital Health in Immunology Market Size to reach USD 20,968.9 million By 2027 Growing at 24.20% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Digital Health in Immunology Market

LONDON, UK, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Health in Immunology market size reached USD 6,067.0 million in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Digital technologies are constantly evolving and finding new applications in healthcare. These tools can be used to track health, deliver therapeutic interventions, and contribute to research. They include digital therapeutics (DTx), mobile health, (mHealth), wearable technology, digital biomarkers, telemedicine, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). Digital health technologies provide opportunities to improve disease treatment and management for patients, as well as being individualized to each person. Furthermore, digital health tools have become increasingly focused on specific indications, such as immunology, where numerous health tech companies are vying for market share. Additionally, pharma companies with therapy expertise are becoming more involved with digital health providers.

One important discovery from the collection of real-world data from connected devices and mHealth has been the increased development and use of digital biomarkers or endpoints in research and clinical trials. These are defined as objective, quantifiable, physiological, and behavioral measures that are collected by sensors embedded in portable, wearable, implantable, or digestible devices. The term refers to data collected about health or disease management that explains, influences or predicts health-related results. Digital biomarkers will play a role in patient care and clinical trials and will be used to improve patient outcomes through (Remote Patient Monitoring) RPM, as well as post-market surveillance by the biopharmaceutical industry.

Digital biomarker software will likely play a large role in the future of healthcare, where RPM can provide granular-level detail with a high degree of personalization. Furthermore, this can improve data collection management on a large scale to improve patient engagement and population health. Clinical trials using wearable sensors to monitor or measure patient-derived data will increase, with digital biomarkers used as primary and secondary endpoints to improve patient outcomes.

Digital Health in Immunology Market Report Highlights

• The global Digital Health in Immunology market is projected to witness a CAGR of 24.20% from 2021 to 2027, reaching a value of $ 20,968.9 million. The market is set to gain thrust during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of digitization in healthcare.

• In 2021, the Telemedicine segment of the Digital Health in Immunology market is estimated at US$ 2,996.82 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 9,436.00 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.22%.

• The Dermatology segment of the Digital Health in Immunology market is estimated at $ 2,814.27 million in 2021 and is expected to grow up to $ 8,911.78 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.37%.

• The market has witnessed an increased demand for telemedicine during the covid-19 pandemic, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 43.89% of the overall Digital Health in Immunology share in 2021. Vendors in these regions are launching various products, thereby accelerating market growth.

• The Digital Health in Immunology market key players analyzed as part of this report are Elsa Science AB, Ampersand Health, Mymee, and Bold Health among others.

GlobalData Plc has segmented the Digital Health in Immunology market report by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and region:

Global Digital Health in Immunology Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Telemedicine

• mHealth

• Cell Therapies

• Digital Therapeutics

• Others (Werables, digital Biomarkers, VR/AR, etc.)

Global Digital Health in Immunology Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Dermatology

• Rheumatology

• Gastroenterology

Digital Health in Immunology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

