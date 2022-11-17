Orange DRC ventures into RCS Business messaging along with Google and Dotgo
The latest move will see Orange sharpen its presence in the business messaging market in DRC
We are delighted to partner with both Orange and Google to bring this exceptional new technology to Orange’s users. Orange’s commitment, coupled with RCS’ great potential, will be transformational”KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Barinderpal Singh Mumick, Vice-President, Dotgo
. The latest move will see Orange sharpen its presence in the business messaging market in DRC.
. RCS is the next generation of messaging and allows rich media features with two-way communication.
. Already, over 50% of Android devices across Orange’s base are RCS enabled and a continued strong organic growth is opening up a huge opportunity for the company.
Orange, one of the leading telcos in Europe and Africa and the 9th largest in the world, is launching RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Services for the DRC market in collaboration with Google and Dotgo, a Gupshup company, and the leading provider of RBM solutions. Apart from leveraging Google and Dotgo platforms, Orange will also leverage Dotgo’s Managed Services for smooth deployment and operations.
RCS or Rich Communication Services is the next generation of messaging, a global standard, established by GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), which is way more advanced than SMS or MMS.
With its rich media features, instant two-way communications, and enhanced security and encryption, RCS is getting popular as the channel of choice among businesses for personalized and enriching B2C (business to consumer) interactions. RCS messages are delivered into the native messaging apps such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones.
Orange will use Google Jibe RCS platform for business messaging (RBM), the world’s most advanced platform that provides a high degree of scalability, along with Dotgo’s proven MaaP (Messaging-as-a-Platform) offering that’s pre-integrated with Google Jibe. Dotgo will also offer its RCS APIs, and Bot Store directory, billing, payments and reconciliation in this partnership to help enterprises extract more value from their RCS investments.
“Messaging has emerged as a favorite communication channel among our subscribers. With RBM, we want to empower enterprises with the ability to build deeper, engaging, and personalized conversations with their customers. We believe Google and Dotgo would be the best partners to implement this, considering their advanced systems for enabling and monetizing RCS and their track record of working with telecom operators in Africa”, said Abdoulkarim Diawara, Chief Marketing Officer, Orange DRC.
“This is an important launch for Orange DRC as RCS Business Messaging offers an exciting new way for businesses to interact with our customers. Google and Dotgo are important strategic partners for us”, says Bertrand Gouze, VP, marketing Device & Partnership, Orange Innovation, Orange Group.
Juniper Research, a research and analytical services firm, expects RCS to grow by more than 200% between 2022 and 2026. It is expected that the total number of RCS subscribers will grow to 3.8 billion by 2026; accounting for 40% of global mobile subscribers.
“Our trusted global infrastructure and superior user experience helps telecom operators across the globe deliver better messaging solutions. We truly believe that RBM will have a game changing impact in digitizing the enterprises in DRC, offering immense possibilities for engaging deeply with their customers”, says Johanna Kollar, Strategic Partner Development Manager, Google.
France headquartered Orange, the third largest telecom operator in DRC, has been at the forefront of launching innovative services and has the largest portfolio of VAS and digital services in the market. Orange’s move is in tune with the large underpenetrated opportunity that exists for conversion of SMS traffic to the richer and more conversational RCS.
More than 50% of Android devices across Orange DRC’s subscriber base are currently RCS enabled. With a strong growth momentum, it is expected to open up a huge opportunity for the company.
“We are delighted to partner with both Orange and Google to bring this exceptional new technology to Orange’s users. Orange’s commitment, coupled with RCS’ great potential, will change the way businesses communicate with their customers. The rich and interactive interface offered by RCS will help businesses distinguish themselves in the market by offering better customer experience”, said Barinderpal Singh Mumick, Vice-President, Dotgo.
About Orange
Orange is one of the main telecommunications operators in the world, with a turnover of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 143,000 employees as of September 30, 2020, including 83,000 in France. The Group served 257 million customers as of September 30, 2020, including 212 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries.Orange is also one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for multinational companies under the Orange Business Services brand. In December 2019, the Group presented its new “Engage 2025” strategic plan which, guided by social and environmental exemplarity, aims to reinvent its business as an operator. While accelerating in territories and areas with growth potential and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group intends to be an attractive and responsible employer, suited to emerging professions.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
About Dotgo
Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Bot Store®, world’s first and largest directory of RCS bots, Dotgo MaaP, RichOTP®, RichSMS™, and the RBM Hub. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com
Gupshup enables better business-to-customer interactions through conversational engagement, powering over 9 billion messages per month. With Gupshup, over 45,000 businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success, across 40+ countries. Visit www.gupshup.io
Media contact:
Dotgo—Vandana/vandana.v@gusphup.io
Orange—Hugues LILONGA/hugues.lilonga@orange.com
Hugues MUALU/hugues.mualu@orange.com
Mayka NZEBA BUKASA/mayka.nzebabukasa@orange.com
Vandana
Gupshup Technologies
Vandana.v@gupshup.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn