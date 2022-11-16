Multiply Obtains $1.8 Million to Introduce Generative AI to Daily Collaborative Workflows
The tech startup sets out to help companies complete higher quality work 10x faster
The power of AI offers a 10x speed increase to any use case, so you can fast track project timelines and produce more work, ultimately increasing your bottom line.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiply, a Stockholm-based technology startup, is pleased to announce the company has raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed round led by Tera.vc, an Estonian venture capital firm. Multiply is an AI-powered workspace that enhances workflow efficiencies by streamlining team collaboration and boosting project completion pace up to 10x faster. Multiply is now available for waitlist sign up at https://multiply.co.
— Rasmus Adler Wahlberg, founder and CEO of Multiply
Multiply is the first ever end-user app that includes generative AI for both text, images and data structures like templates and attributes. It helps companies eliminate repetitive work and enables teams to complete tasks faster while producing higher quality results.
Generative AI is an innovative technology that helps businesses produce fresh content, solving for challenges in content production due to lack of time or creativity. The technology works by learning from existing data and creating new data similar to what it has learned. It has the potential to create an endless amount of new content that can be used for any purpose.
“The power of AI offers a 10x speed increase to any use case, so you can fast track project timelines and produce more work, ultimately increasing your bottom line,” said Rasmus Adler Wahlberg, founder and CEO of Multiply. “This technology is like magic at your fingertips, and we’re excited to share it out with the world.”
“We’re still in the infancy of end-user apps driven by generative AI,” said Stanislav Ivanov, co-founder and partner at Tera.vc. “Multiply is solving the universally hard problems of productivity and collaboration. Despite all the open-ended tools that have become so popular in the past 10 years, none even come close to the power Multiply puts in the user’s hands.”
Attendees of Slush 2022 in Helsinki this week will have the opportunity to be among the first to test the Multiply workspace and discover how the platform can truly transform workflows and propel their business to the next level.
For more information and to register to join the waitlist, please visit https://multiply.co/.
About Multiply
Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Multiply brings the full power of generative AI to daily collaborative workflows. For more information, visit https://multiply.co and follow along on Twitter @multiply_co and Instagram @multiply_x_you. To book a product demo or founder interview, please visit https://calendly.com/rasmus-multiply/launch-interviews.
