OLOID Introduces Cloud Key for modernizing legacy physical access control systems

Cloud Key for Modernizing Legacy Physical Access Control Systems

First Look at OLOID's New Cloud Key Solution Available at ISC East at Manhattan’s Javits Center, November 16 – 17, 2022 at Booth No. 936

At OLOID, we want to build retrofit access solutions that are mobile-first, smart, sustainable, and affordable. The Cloud Key product takes usability and sustainability to another level.” — Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO of OLOID

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID Inc. , a physical identity and access technology company, has launched Cloud Key, a product that enables both mobile access and network unlocking capabilities on legacy physical access control systems and antiquated badge readers, without requiring any changes to existing hardware.The OLOID team will be presenting the Cloud Key solution at the ISC East, an annual event organized by the Security Industry Association (SIA), one of the leading trade associations for global security solution providers and innovators at Booth No. 936 with product demos on 16-17 November.The unveiling of Cloud Key follows the company’s recent launch of OLOID M-Tag, industry’s first self-installable mobile access product to transform physical security and access for modern workplaces. Both these products are aligned with the company’s vision of enabling businesses to upgrade their workplace access technology with frictionless mobile access, without the need to rip and replace existing hardware and access control infrastructure.“At OLOID, we want to build retrofit access solutions that are mobile-first, smart, sustainable, and affordable. The Cloud Key product is an important addition to that mission. Cloud solutions are no more a novelty, they have become an essential part of technological solutions. However, the Cloud Key product takes usability and sustainability to another level,” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO of OLOID.The Cloud Key solution is delivering significant value for early customers. A renowned San Francisco-based real estate investor opted for the Cloud Key for mobile access to one of their old buildings. The building had a legacy badge reader system that used an antiquated card format. The company was challenged by back ordered key cards, which meant that new hires could not receive ID badges even after joining. The Cloud Key alleviated this challenge by providing mobile access for new hires as well as existing team members.“Our customer needed a frictionless solution for employee access control. We provided a seamless mobile access solution with Cloud Key, without requiring new hardware installation for entryways. Our solution enables mobile access to any door that is connected to an API-friendly PACS. It does not even require new servers or any special access to the network,” said Shankar Agarwal, Co-founder and Head of Engineering of OLOID.OLOID has certified integrations with major commercial physical access control systems (PACS) in North America, which allows for seamless implementation of Cloud Key seamless for its customers. The API-level integration, along with the ability to deploy an on-premise gateway application for direct integration with legacy PACS, eliminates the need to replace or upgrade existing hardware in order to enable mobile access or remote unlocking. This means an organization can upgrade to mobile access without any change in its existing systems. For the end user as well, the experience is completely frictionless. All they need is the OLOID app, which will allow the user to unlock with a click of a button.Earlier this month, OLOID launched the OLOID M-Tag was upvoted #1 Product of the Day on M-Tag on Product Hunt, with close to a thousand upvotes and hundreds of positive responses. Hundreds of modern workplaces including Fortune 500 enterprises and small businesses are leveraging OLOID’s physical identity and access management solutions to modernize their workplace access experience."It was a very simple decision to make to install the OLOID system. There were no capital cost requirements and the on-going monthly cloud cost is minimal. The advantages it provided for our business is seamless access, and entry convenience far outweigh any monthly subscription costs," said Lawrence James, Managing Partner of TILT, a renowned marketing and branding company agency based in Birmingham, Michigan.For more information on Cloud Key, please visit: www.oloid.ai About OLOID:OLOID is a physical identity and access technology provider committed to providing secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. OLOID's vision is to replace antiquated technologies such as pin-pads, badges and fingerprint readers, with frictionless identity-based single sign-on for physical access. OLOID offers Industry’s first self-install mobile access solution and software reader for enabling mobile and facial recognition-based access while coexisting with the existing hardware and legacy physical control systems.OLOID is a fast-growing venture backed by top Silicon Valley investors and industry leaders including Dell, Honeywell and Okta. Oloid is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and has offices across US and India.

OLOID is a physical identity and access technology provider committed to providing secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace.