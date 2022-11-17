McKesson to nationally distribute Green Drop High-Performance Compression Sleeves.

When pain and soreness take you out of the game, get the power to play on, get Green Drop®, now available across the USA

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Drop® a Connecticut-based activewear company, today announced its distribution partnership with McKesson (NYSE: MCK) to increase its online presence, including Amazon, to expand the brand's range into the highly fragmented Institutional Market and in support of their pursuit of the national Mass-Retail Market.

Green Drop® compression products help support quick muscle recovery, joint protection, and increased mobility. Leveraging recent advances in science and technology, Green Drop® products are distinctive for their ability to promote better blood flow and faster recovery through a patented "Capsule & Binder System" to infuse science-backed ingredients into the fabric during the product finishing process. With many Americans affected by chronic pain or discomfort, Green Drop® is committed to providing an innovative solution that empowers active people!

“Over the course of my career, I've seen firsthand how many people are sidelined by their bodies' limitations. Now, I have the solution, it's all in the fabric! Green Drop® products infuse three ingredients: Camphor, Wintergreen, and Safflower oil into a complete line of high-performance products that provide a fresh take on therapeutic activewear. By supporting muscles and joints while soothing pain, we're empowering people like me to stay active and get back in the game!” Said Matt Levinson, founder of Green Drop®

It's not easy to stay active; sometimes you just have to do what you can to get back on the field. The pain and soreness that often take you out of the game can be debilitating, but with Green Drop®, you can take back control. In addition to providing the power of Muscle Rub, which is retained for up to 40 washes, Green Drop’s ventilated construction keeps the compression sleeves and socks odor and moisture-free. The products stretch in length, but not width, to ensure maximum compression without restricting any range of motion.

Founded in 2019

