AI-Driven Business Marketing Tool Offers Thousands of Prizes and Millions of Points to Users

Shoppers can take advantage of the marketplace, through the CLICK 2 EARN program, and earn points to redeem for gift cards and products

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 32,000 small to medium-sized businesses are already leveraging the platform, iListUGo continues to bring marketing value in the form of AI-driven, aggregate search opportunities to customers around the world since June 2020. Businesses and shoppers in the Americas, Africa, and even Australia, have benefited from the iListUGo platform.

Unlike traditional search tools, iListUGo drives users to targeted businesses through AI-driven matchmaking, taking into account a user's interests and search habits from multiple sources. With Search becoming an increasingly complex topic, delivering high-quality results means understanding popular search behaviors, as well as negating those that are less popular.

Shoppers and customers who visit the iListUGo website are likely drawing upon previous search engine behaviors, favoring loosely connected strings of words that they hope will bring them to their intended results. Searches for “ladies clothing”, “black forest cake”, “oil change” or “emergency dentist” are just a few examples of the abstract keyword matches that shoppers use to reach their digital destinations. Like most search engines, business listings on iListUGo are displayed in order of relevance, favoring those businesses that utilize the keywords in their descriptions.

"We are extremely satisfied with our current growth, as we are helping thousands of small and medium businesses from around the world. 2023 will be explosive as we reach our target of 100,000 listings" said Wing Lee, EVP of Global Sales, iListUGo.com

To further extend value to business owners, iListUGo also allows for the uploading of 60-second commercials (videos) that are auto-played when a user visits their splash page on the site. This feature is offered to both free and paid accounts, and grants business owners more flexibility to catch the attention of viewers. iListUGo business users can update this video as often as they would like to - learn more here.

Businesses on iListUGo are also able to highlight key amenities that are offered at their locations, such as “Accepts Credit Cards”, “Handicap Accessible”, “Pets Welcome”, etc. Transparency is critical for businesses attempting to draw attention to themselves online, and the sooner transparent benefits can be articulated, the better. iListUGo offers an “amenities” and “tags” section for all business accounts, where owners can outline their perks to rank more competitively on the website.

Similarly, amenities related to delivery (be it through a site like DoorDash, GrubHub, etc) can be displayed on the business's splash page for immediate visibility by shoppers. These links can be configured to redirect immediately to the ordering app or service that is chosen.

iListUGo also offers an easy way for businesses to integrate a “buy now” button, which can be used to trigger a pop-up from their eCommerce platform of choice or redirect to another website entirely. Depending on the preferred customer journey, both options can be utilized on a business listings splash page.

Businesses are not the only group benefiting from the iListUGo website. Shoppers and potential customers can also take advantage of their marketplace, through the CLICK 2 EARN program (Launching in mid-April 2022), which rewards shoppers with gift cards and free products, in exchange for simply navigating the website, following retailers, leaving reviews, and visiting the new product catalog pages, which contain over 1million items from popular brands from around the world.

As of March 2022, iListUGo is awarding $5.00 USD in credit for users who are referred using their affiliate link or QR code. This model serves valuable to bloggers, influencers, or anybody looking to promote an online business marketing platform in exchange for monetary credit. learn more here about the business referral program.

One example of a business that is taking advantage of iListUGo’s marketing platform is Wealth Connector (see the listing here), which offers business appraisals to individuals in the market seeking to acquire additional sources of income. The platform clearly outlines the business's value proposition and offers several resources to contact the owner- as well as contains a detailed commercial video, user reviews, business rating score, and more.

Small to mid-sized businesses have a lot to gain in the online space, but it takes a well-supported platform to give them the resources they need to succeed. Not to mention, keeping up with the demands of digital trends is a job in itself. iListUGo is on a mission to solve this dilemma, for both shoppers and businesses alike.

