Aspire Achieves Cisco Partner Environmental Sustainability Specialization Aspire Technology Partners

Pledges to Help Customers Migrate to More Sustainable Options and Responsible Disposal of Older Gear

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announced today that it has achieved Environmental Sustainability Specialization through the Cisco Partner Program. The distinction indicates that Aspire has successfully completed courses and exams created to help Cisco partners operationalize environmental sustainability practices.

Throughout the world, companies are shaping their operations around the health, stability, and future of the planet. Cisco’s Environmental Sustainability Specialization enables Aspire to provide a program for helping our customers reduce their carbon impact by reusing, recycling, or refurbishing end-of-life products instead of simply disposing of them.

Together with Cisco, Aspire is able to offer customers the following important benefits designed to meet their corporate sustainability goals and ensure environmentally responsible disposition of their equipment:

• Simple – Easy, convenient and free. The takeback program accepts 100% of Cisco-branded products and nonbranded products are accepted with pre-approval.

• Secure – Equipment is tracked, returned to a secure location and wiped of all data.

• Sustainable – 99.9% of equipment returned is reused or recycled.

“Aspire Technology Partners believes technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy and that by offering new ways to use and reuse the Cisco technology solutions we deploy, we can help our customers create more agile and efficient IT environments that achieve sustainability goals, meet government mandates, and transform their businesses,” said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire.

As part of Aspire’s commitment to sustainability, the company has undertaken several initiatives, including:

• Working to educate our current and potential customers about circular economy and environmental sustainability principles.

• Helping customers identify ways to incorporate environmental sustainability practices into their businesses.

• Supporting our employee actions to reduce their own and our company’s carbon footprint.

About Aspire Technology Partners

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards your organization’s growth. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.