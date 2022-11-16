NextGen, a TAP Financial Partners Client, Obtains Licenses on Seven U.S. Government Patents
NextGen Battery Technologies is a battery materials company developing a solid-state, non-flammable, low-cost, cobalt-free, high-energy density battery.
Cooperative Research and Development Agreement Focuses on Lithium Manganese Oxide Electrode Materials
Included in the agreement is the exclusive license on seven patents, two patent applications, and any additional patents of the same technology filed or issued during the next 5 years.”DUBLIN, GA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen Battery Technologies has obtained exclusive licenses on seven U.S. government patents with the renewal of its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for lithium manganese oxide electrode materials.
“We are pleased to have been a partner with the excellent C5ISR Center team and to be a recipient of their superb technical capabilities, and we are honored C5ISR has chosen to continue our productive relationship,” said NextGen CEO C. Michael Booth. “Included in the agreement is the exclusive license on seven patents, two patent applications, and any additional patents of the same technology filed or issued during the next 5 years.”
To summarize the language of the CRADA’s Statement of Work, there are three goals of this effort:
1. To develop and scale to commercial levels manufacturing processes for the materials
2. To perform electrochemical experiments not practical with the Army’s laboratory scale processes
3. To develop a full cell architecture, including an appropriate solid-state electrolyte
The last goal marks an expansion in the level of cooperation between NextGen and C5ISR from the prior CRADA agreement.
Separate from its governmental partnership, NextGen has retained TAP Financial Partners as its financing partner. The agreement activates the TAP IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) platform for the company, enabling it to secure capital for additional research and product development.
NextGen Battery Technologies, LLC, is a battery materials company developing a solid-state, non-flammable, low-cost, cobalt-free high-energy density battery that is adaptable to present and future manufacturing protocols.
C5ISR is the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center under the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).
