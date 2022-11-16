Urban South Brewery’s Founder Receives Louisiana Association of Business & Industry 2022 Young Businessperson Award
I am honored to receive this award among such a great group of business leaders - and to still be considered young!”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery is proud to announce that Jacob Landry, Founder and President of the brewery, is a recipient of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) 2022 Young Businessperson of the Year award. This annual award recognizes those who demonstrate outstanding commitment and contributions to Louisiana’s business climate and their local communities throughout the year.
— Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery
“At Urban South, we are committed to making world class beer and building inclusive, family friendly spaces to gather. We have an incredible team that has grown to include nearly 100 individuals across three states. We work every day to further our industry and add to the cultural fabric of the communities where we operate; and we take tremendous pride in doing so,” said Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery.
The award was presented at the LABI Free Enterprise Awards: Business and Boots ceremony on Thursday, November 10 at the LABI Center for Free Enterprise. Urban South proudly served all ceremony guests beer throughout the event.
LABI represents more than 2,000 Lousiania employers who own businesses of all sizes throughout the state. Urban South is proud to be a member of the association and help contribute and offer a family-friendly and inclusive business to the New Orleans community.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouthhtx
