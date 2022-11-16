In Case You Missed It: London's Leadership and Legacy Honors Veterans and the Future Leaders

Dr. Jennifer London, Veterans Week a Tribute and 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy' receives honors.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Phillip London, Author of ' Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI ', received honors Veterans Day Week. Dr. Jennifer London , a Veteran Spouse, was featured on many national news outlets throughout Veterans Week as a tribute to her late husband, his leadership, his legacy, and his service to this nation.A Legacy through Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously bestowed upon Dr. London at the Technology Good Scout Award luncheon in Tysons Virginia by Jim Garretson, CEO of Executive Mosaic. Garrettson said, “…it is with certitude and confidence that we name Dr. J. Phillip London as the most deserving of the very first Executive Mosaic Lifetime Achievement Award. Jack was a leader who could make you feel better, stronger, and more capable…Jack London returned and is continuing to return to this country, this community and family.”The CACI/U.S. Naval Academy advanced studies in the Electromagnetic Spectrum in honor of Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London was announced in a ceremony attended by several notable individuals at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. Dr. Jennifer London,Jack’s wife stated, “…the USNA/CACI advanced studies in EMS in honor of Dr. J. Phillip London further advances Jack’s impressive legacy while benefitting the education and experience of our midshipmen to be leaders in the field of national security.”Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London, author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' was honored in two separate events on November 2, 2022.Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, and was a co-author with Dr. J. Phillip London on his books Character: The Ultimate Success Factor and Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits That Defined Them. She was also a contributor to Dr. J. Phillip London’s book Our Good Name: A Company’s Fight to Defend Its Honor and Get the Truth Told about Abu Ghraib.Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. ( www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com ).

