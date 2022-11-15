“Making Ultra-Pure Water Out of Thin Air – Aquaphant” founder Cody Mullenaux
Aquaphant is a groundbreaking technology that creates moisture from the air into drinkable water by Founder Cody Mullenaux and CEO Steve WolfLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission: Aquaphant is a water technology company that creates products and software solutions for the good of humanity and our planet.
Aquaphant is a groundbreaking technology company that has created a system to convert moisture from the air into drinkable water. Led by Founder Cody Mullenaux and CEO Steve Wolf as, Aquaphant is an affordable water creation system that can easily fit into an existing home or office, giving people near-instant access to drinking water at any time of the day. It is a device that is poised to not only change daily life as we know it but to potentially solve key water shortage crises around the world.
Cody is an Entrepreneur, Author, investor, and inventor. He published his autobiography “Numbskull” in 2010 detailing his eccentric upbringing after being orphaned at birth and adopted by his biological grandparents in South Los Angeles. Cody’s past represents an incredible success story where he has learned to apply his street smarts and cunning ability to read people into big business. Cody founded his first company in 2014. A logistics company called Rincon Transport which was acquired by Platinum Cargo in 2018. With a massively successful exit from Rincon Cody was able to pursue a multitude of entrepreneurial endeavors. Cody has been working nonstop on his passion projects creating and developing new and innovative ideas and bringing them to life. After being awarded multiple utility patents of his state-of-the-art water dispensing system founded Aquaphant Inc.
The system works similarly to a dehumidifier, drawing moisture out of the surrounding air and pulling it into the machine. From there, Aquaphant takes the moisture through a careful filtration process, eliminating trace elements and polluted particles from the water. As it moves through the filters, the water fills a three-gallon container, delivering clean drinking water on demand. Not to mention their AQ.2 atmospheric water generator first is a high-quality HEPA air purifier.
The science clearly states that humans can survive for three weeks without food, but when it comes to water, most people cannot go three to four days without water. They become dehydrated, and even if they continue to breathe, they go into shock and end up in a vegetative state. In other words, water is an essential need. Without it, no living creature can survive. Plastic is everywhere. In theory, much of it is recyclable but ends up in landfills or, even worse, in waterways and marine ecosystems. Many studies have shown that microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic and are everywhere, including in our bodies.
Microplastics absorb heavy metals and pesticides present in the environment, which we may indirectly absorb, adding another element that needs to be studied. It increases our exposure to these chemicals and could lead to toxic effects.
• We eat, drink, and breathe microplastics every day. These tiny plastic particles can harm our health once they enter our bodies.
• Plastic products contain chemical additives. Many of these chemicals have been connected to serious health problems, including hormone-related cancers, infertility, and neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism.
• When plastics and microplastics fall into the environment, they attract harmful bacteria (pathogens) and other microorganisms. When microplastics containing these pathogens enter our bodies, they can increase the risk of infectious diseases.
Clean, fresh, and safe water also helps remove all types of toxins from the body, including those from internal reactions, external sources, and from ingestion of contaminated water. People who cannot drink clean water can develop cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid fever, and polio if they drink contaminated water. However, Aquphant provides the clean has a great effect in preventing water-borne diseases. Atmospheric water generators produce clean, fresh drinking water from moisture in the air through an ultra-efficient condensation process. It is produced where water is consumed, making it an environmentally friendly and sustainable solution. AWG produces toxins and bacteria-free water, which is a better option for a healthy life. Hydr8mm8 is a stainless-steel bottle to avoid microplastic ingestion when carrying water on journeys.
